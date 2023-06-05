Overwatch 2 players beg devs to bring back 6v6 after PvE cancellation

In light of recent news that the Overwatch 2 PvE content has pretty much been scrapped, fans believe that the devs now must bring back the classic 6v6 format.

The basis of Overwatch 2’s core modes is the idea of 5v5 multiplayer action. If you’re a long-time player or just familiar with the OG game, you’ll know that this wasn’t always the case. Blizzard’s Hero shooter debuted as a 6v6 format featuring the three classes we know today: Tank, Damage, and Support.

Article continues after ad

Overwatch 2 brought about a complete change by reverting to 5v5 gameplay. This was one of the crucial ways that the company wanted to rebrand the series and give the new game its own identity. In the wake of the PvE cancellation news that sent shockwaves through the OW2 community, players feel that the devs need to admit they got it wrong and bring back 6v6.

Overwatch 2 PvE cancellation should signal return of 6v6 content

The bitter taste of the PvE cancelation rages on, and Reddit user KaminaTheManly thinks that “6v6 never should have left.”

Article continues after ad

They explained in an OW2 subreddit post: “Honestly, we all know a big reason they swapped to 5v5 was to give some validity to making OW2 at all. But with no PvE now, there basically was zero reason they had to change the game fundamentally, not that I think there was one to begin with. It just honestly felt like role pairings and synergies were a massive part of the game’s identity that was lost to justify a greedy lie.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

One user simply replied: “Even if they just put 6v6 as an Arcade mode it’d be good,” with Arcade featuring a variety of fun playlist alternatives. On the contrary, another commenter theorized: “The day they put 6v6 back in the game is the day they admit they were wrong, which will never happen.”

Article continues after ad

Some Overwatch 2 players also explained how they are hosting custom servers featuring 6v6 matches: “Just a side note I do 6v6 pugs with friends on weekends and Ramattra and Sigma are very boring and unfun to play against.”

The previous comment did bring attention to the fact that many Overwatch 2 players do prefer the 5v5 format, but that’s a discussion for another day.

It’s been several weeks now and the PvE news doesn’t seem to be getting any easier to digest. The 6v6 demand also comes in the wake of the “underwhelming” Overwatch 2 Pride event.