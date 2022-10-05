Overwatch 2 players fall in love with new Ashe emote already

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at [email protected]

Overwatch 2 may be experiencing a rough launch, yet the “new emote” for Ashe that glitches her into a T-pose is bringing joy to some players.

At long last, Overwatch 2 went live on October 4 as a free-to-play title across PC and consoles. Due to a DDoS attack that devastated server connections, however, many were unable to log on.

And not much has changed on the day after its release, either. Countless players continue to wait in long queues, while those who make it through often find themselves getting booted from the server at random.

But there’s one sliver of goodness that some are trying to hold on to in these trying times – Ashe’s “new emote.”

Overwatch 2 players joke about a humorous Ashe glitch

Redditor xxshawn‘s Overwatch 2 gameplay video currently boasts 3,000 upvotes on the game’s subreddit.

Filed under “Humor,” the 14-second clip shows Ashe engaged in an intense battle, firing off shots and tossing grenades.

But things take a turn when she suddenly enters a T-pose stance and stays that way for several seconds. “Big fan of Ashe’s new emote,” the player wrote on Reddit, to which many responded in surprise that someone was even able to join a game.

This isn’t the first time such a bug has plagued Ashe players in Overwatch. Earlier this summer, streamer Bellaboo OW encountered the exact same glitch when trying to perform Ashe’s Take a Knee emote.

Evidently, Blizzard has yet to correct this particular Ashe issue for Overwatch 2. The more things change, the more they stay the same.

Overwatch 2 is available to play now across Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms.