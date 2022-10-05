Overwatch 2 players fuming at “laughably bad” Season 1 battle pass rewards

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at [email protected]

Overwatch 2’s weekly challenges and battle pass rewards missed the mark for some players compared to other battle pass offerings.

Following in the footsteps of other popular online titles, Overwatch 2 is free-to-play and introduces a season battle pass model.

Making a game more accessible to players is inherently good, but the free-to-play model doesn’t come without its own blemishes.

The Overwatch 2 Season 1 battle pass controversially does not offer any Overwatch Coins in any of its 80 tiers. It takes around eight months to earn a Legendary skin through Weekly Challenges.

Overwatch 2 players slam Season 1 battle pass

The Overwatch 2 battle pass includes 80 tiers of content, each containing one reward, but some tiers are locked behind a premium pass.

The rewards within this battle pass include skins, emblems, voice lines, weapon charms, and emotes and poses for the game’s characters.

There are also weekly, monthly and seasonal challenges that offer additional rewards. Legendary skins in Overwatch 2 cost 1,900 Overwatch coins. Reddit user sain_87 did the math, and it takes eight months to earn one Legendary skin through doing weekly challenges.

The premium battle pass cost 1000 Overwatch Coins, which is equivalent to $10. Fortnite and Warzone offer enough in-game currency each season to purchase the next battle pass without having to spend real money again.

However, Overwatch 2 doesn’t offer any way to earn the next battle pas without purchasing it again.

One player said, “Fortnite was incredibly huge, and it gives you enough for the next bp + some more. Warzone is huge, the same situation as Fortnite. Not like it hurt those two games. Hopefully, the community puts enough pressure on them, so they’ll have to rethink this.”

Another user added, “This is a valid complaint in my opinion. Battle pass currency is a great incentive for actually participating in the paid content at a “discount” so to speak.”

Halo Infinite completely reworked its battle pass after complaints from the community, and Overwatch 2 already has fans scratching their heads with its attempt at seasonal content.