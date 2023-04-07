Overwatch 2 players already obsessed with groovy Junkrat & Roadhog combo emote in Season 4

Overwatch 2 players are already obsessed with a new groovy Junkrat and Roadhog combo emote releasing in Season 4.

Season 4 is already on the horizon for Overwatch 2, although it only feels like the last season just hit. And with the newest update of course, comes a new hero, Lifweaver, various nerfs and buffs, a new fan-made map with a new game mode, and perhaps most importantly, new skins, cosmetics, and emotes.

Season 4’s theme is shaping up to be space themed, with Galactic Emperor Sigma as the game’s newest Mythic skin, with various other space-ish themed goodies coming too.

However, what might be the most important addition in the eyes of many avid players, is a new set of emotes for Junkrat and Roadhog. Emotes that actually combine together, making them standout more than any other. Naturally, players are already obsessed with it, and Season 4 isn’t even out yet.

The emote sees the Aussie duo do ‘The Robot’ dance together in game. The emotes sync up if activated at the right time, as the pair passes off the worm from one another.

A Twitter user pointed out Roadhog’s impressive jiggle physics, saying, “That’s cool and all, but did y’all see them belly jiggles?”

In fact, quite a lot of players have been talking about Roadhog’s jiggle physics in the new emote. With Overwatch Youtuber Andrewjrt dubbing it the best emote in the game for that very reason.

And many other fans are of course fawning over the cuteness of the emotes themselves, as it really does solidify Junkrat and Hog as one of Overwatch’s most charming bromances.

Despite not being an entirely new concept for synced emotes, as we’ve seen a handful before in other games like Fortnite and Destiny 2, the effect is certainly stealing the spotlight here ahead of Overwatch 2’s Season 4 release.