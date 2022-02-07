Overwatch 2 leaker confirms OW2 beta is on the way soon

One of the original leakers for Overwatch 2 has revealed the game’s server upload is actually for a beta that will be coming soon.

Overwatch fans have been waiting a long time to be able to get their hands on the sequel to Blizzard’s hero shooter for ages and it seems like they won’t have much longer to go.

Earlier, one of the content creators invited to a secret dev meeting to discuss the future of the franchise leaked that a beta would be coming later in February. Then, a mysterious beta file showed on Battle.net further suggesting Overwatch 2 was imminent.

Now, established insider Metro has responded to fans stating that he believes Overwatch 2 is coming very soon.

Looks like the Overwatch 2 Beta will be out really soon! "Overwatch 2.0" and "Demo 2" has been updated to the Blizzard https://t.co/T7YrWrqOeO developer server. Blizzard @Warcraft expansion packs are also numbered version up in the same way! ex) 8.0 -> 9.0 pic.twitter.com/FZItxmqz2j — Naeri X 나에리 (@OverwatchNaeri) February 4, 2022

Metro confirms Overwatch 2 beta leaks

Speaking to his Twitch chat, the excited streamer confirmed that the upload on the developer server and the content creator leak were correct.

“I think it’s happening soon, guys,” he said before turning his attention to theories that the beta was exclusively for the Overwatch League, which will be playing on an early build of the game in April.

According to Metro, the beta wouldn’t just be for OWL players, but he soon made it clear that he didn’t want to reveal more information than he should, noting how he wanted to sign a contract with Blizzard as a creator.

As always, take this info with a grain of salt. But it’s important to note that Metro leaked plenty of accurate Overwatch 2 information in the past, including before the game was even officially announced.

In any case, many signs are pointing to a beta being in the works as early as February and it’s a very exciting time for Overwatch players.