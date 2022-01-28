Overwatch content creator meeting leaks OW2 news coming very soon

An Overwatch content creator who attended the secret OW2 dev meeting in December has leaked that the game’s sequel could be coming very soon, potentially as early as February 2022.

There has been a lot of curiosity and rumors surrounding a secret Overwatch 2 content creator meeting that happened back in December of 2021, with those attending being noticeably vague regarding the information they received.

This comes after years of delays, controversy at Activision Blizzard, and a recent acquisition of the developer by Microsoft.

All in all, everything about Overwatch 2 has seemed a mystery since 2019, but now, we may finally have some answers.

Overwatch 2 release potentially leaked for February 2022

An Overwatch content creator has come forward in anonymity and has claimed that “more information should be coming around the third week of February” regarding the release of Overwatch 2.

This comes from a YouTube interview conducted by creator WorstSombra, where he talks with someone he claims was at the meeting and had signed an NDA like other creators which prevented them from speaking out. However, by using a voice modifier, the interviewee’s identity is unknown.

This also lines up with an Activision investor call that is set to take place on February 3, which could be a forecast of news to come later that month.

But, as with any leak, we encourage readers to take this with a grain of salt.

“The meeting was mostly around game content, mostly target to content creators rather than esports,” the person went on to say.

This could explain the recent resurgence in Overwatch gameplay by high-profile streamers like TimTheTatman and Dr Disrespect, who very recently hopped on for some games of OW.

With the OWL set to return in April, a February release of even just a Beta OW2 build would make sense, that way players are able to play the same game that they are watching the pros play.

With only a few weeks until then, we will continue to monitor the situation and provide any updates as they are made available.