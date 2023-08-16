Overwatch 2 players start viral trend to support devs amid Steam review bombing

Overwatch 2 players have started a viral trend to support the game’s developers amid a review bombing of the game as it launched on Steam.

The release of Season 6 – also known as Invasion – of Overwatch 2, brought with it a lot of hotly anticipated content to the server, with PvE missions, Flashpoint, and Illari arriving. And with the massive content drop on August 10 was the debut of Overwatch 2 on Steam.

However, with its arrival on Steam, Overwatch 2 was quickly hit with mass review bombs as thousands of Steam users labeled the game as ‘Not Recommended’. And nearly a week since its launch, it still has its Overwhelmingly Negative label attached to it.

As a result of this surging negativity, some of Overwatch 2’s biggest fans have decided to go against the user reviews by starting a trend to show their appreciation for the dev team.

The hashtag #OWDevAppreciation2023 began making waves on August 15 as a way for players to voice their appreciation to the dev team as a whole. Some fans were even encouraging others to spotlight individual devs for their specific work.

“Let’s take the time as a community to appreciate the hard work they put into this game!” one viral post said.

By searching through the now-viral hashtag, you’ll find Overwatch players praising various aspects of the game, from the newer OW2 hero designs as complemented by Overwatch coach Spilo, to the writing of the game by the narrative team. It’s a lovefest to fight back against the review bombs on Valve’s storefront.

There are even praises for smaller aspects that rarely go noticed such as easter eggs and references that the devs occasionally sneak in.

Lead narrative designer for Overwatch 2, Gavin Jurgens-Fyhrie, thanked the community, saying, “Everyone, thank you so much for your #OWDevAppreciation2023. Your caring messages mean the absolute world to us.”

Naturally, there have been those who used the hashtag for a little bit of banter, such as Overwatch League team Toronto Defiant thanking the dev team for adding “hot women” into the game but counteracted with a genuine appreciation of their city being represented in-game.