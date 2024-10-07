Why can’t you buy golden weapons in Overwatch 2? Bug explained

A major error has been plaguing Overwatch 2 players, with hundreds discovering they’re unable to buy golden weapons, despite having the funds.

Golden weapons are coveted items in Overwatch 2. Not only do they look awesome, but they’re extremely hard to get, and allow players the chance to show off their skills through their items. After all, getting the right amount of Competitive Points (comp points) to buy the weapons only gets easier the better you are at the game.

However, a frustrating bug has been stopping those players from grabbing golden weapons, with an error reading: “You don’t have enough points to purchase this item” appearing, making all that hard work appear useless.

Golden weapons bug explained

Blizzard Entertainment Golden weapons are the best way to flex on the competition, if you can buy them.

Essentially, players are currently unable to use their comp points to purchase golden weapons in Overwatch 2. This is due to a bug that prevents the game from recognizing the number of earned comp points, returning a “You don’t have enough points to purchase this item” message.

The issue has been reported to be happening to multiple heroes, with Widowmaker, Mercy, and Sombra all receiving bug reports. This is also happening to multiple players, so it’s certainly a widespread problem.

That being said, many are reporting that Jade weapons aren’t having the same issue, so if you’re looking to unlock these, you’ll be able to without error, assuming you have the required points.

Interestingly, the golden weapon bug is nothing new, just five months ago, players took to the game’s Reddit and Steam page to question why they couldn’t buy golden guns despite having the points. Thankfully, Blizzard did work out a fix, and the error eventually disappeared.

As such, it stands to reason that this bug will also get the same treatment. When it has been fixed, check out our guide on how to get Golden Guns in Overwatch 2 to help you along the way.