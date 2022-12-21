Overwatch 2 gives DPS players a sweet treat with 1 coin Gingerbread Bastion skin

Terry is a South Korea based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's Australian team. He spends his spare time grinding competitive team games, and loves creating content for a wide variety of games, especially Wild Rift and League of Legends. You can contact Terry at terry.oh@dexerto.com.

The Overwatch 2 developers are giving players a legendary GingerBread Bastion skin for a measly 1 Overwatch coin, meaning it’s practically free!

Christmas time is looming around the corner, and Overwatch 2 developers are going all out in celebrating the holidays, launching a Christmas event, exclusive skins, and more. For players wanting a little gift from Blizzard, there’s some great news. Revealed in a Twitter post on December 21, Blizzard is practically handing out an all-new Gingerbread Bastion Legendary Skin.

“It only costs 1 (ONE) Overwatch Coin? Even sweeeeeeter!” the post states. This giveaway is available by logging in from December 20 to January 2.

Gingerbread Bastion skin has the robotic hero decorated with frosting, candy canes, and of course, a Santa hat made up of sweets. This is a limited-availability skin, and therefore may very well become unavailable to players after the giveaway. So make sure to log in between the allotted time slot to earn the practically free skin, especially if you love to play DPS.

For new players who don’t have a single Overwatch coin, don’t fret. There’s no reason to spend money to earn this skin. After all, just by completing weekly challenges in the game, you can earn some Overwatch Coins for free. In addition, players can also earn coins with the limited-time Microsoft points currency exchange.

Alongside the new Legendary Gingerbread Bastion skin, there’s also another free skin available: Ice Queen Brigitte. But this one requires playing through missions, and isn’t quite as easy to unlock as the festive Bastion skin.