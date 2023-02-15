Overwatch 2 devs tease Loverwatch is just the first of many “wacky” ideas to come

Overwatch 2 devs just released a Valentine’s Day-themed dating sim based on the game, but the new Loverwatch experience is just the first of many “wacky” ideas to come, Blizzard teased.

Loverwatch has just gone live, and the reception has been very positive for the dating sim based on the game. In it, players get the choice of dating either Mercy or Genji, with Hanzo, AKA Cupid, by our side egging us on. To top it all off, just by playing through Loverwatch, players can unlock exclusive cosmetics in Overwatch 2.

Of course, the choices of Mercy and Genji were obvious picks for the team, as both characters have been community favorites as a non-canon couple. Lovingly called Gency.

It is an incredible and admittedly “wacky” idea as the developers said in a recent interview Dexerto attended. But those who worked on Loverwatch teased it is not going to be the last of the oddities Overwatch has in store.

Blizzard Mercy is one of the romanceable characters in Loverwatch.

Writers of Loverwatch, Miranda Moyer and Kyungseo Min, said the decision to write a dating sim was because they wanted to create a game for members of the community who felt left out by the PvP experience.

“I can attest, as I get FPS nausea, but I still love the Overwatch lore and I want to still interact with it in a gamified way,” Min said.

“Finding ways to expand this universe and give more players different ways to interact with our heroes is absolutely part of the objective for Loverwatch,” OW developer Beth Bryson added.

And part of it, with Season 3 and onwards, is to focus on more novelty ideas like Loverwatch.

According to the devs, they had planned Season 3 to be quite “wacky,” with its One Punch Man collab, a fishing mini-game, and of course, a dating sim. Although Loverwatch is technically non-canon.

But the wackiness is not just to be wacky for the sake of it, but also an attempt to bring more life into Overwatch’s lore and more ways for fans to interact with it. So fans can expect plenty more new experiences down the line.