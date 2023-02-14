How to play Loverwatch event in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 players have been getting stuck into the new Loverwatch event in honor of Valentine’s Day, and if you’re unsure of how to take part, this mini-guide will show you what to do.

While still fresh off of the heels of Overwatch 2 Season 3, Blizzard has wasted no time in dropping a new piece of content with the Loverwatch event.

It’s quite different from what Overwatch 2 players are used to, but it’s been quite well-received already with players lapping up the chance to date some of their favorite Heroes.

Loverwatch is expected to be a time-limited event, so to make you don’t miss out, let’s get right into the event and how to get involved.

How to play Loverwatch event

If you’re looking for Loverwatch in the Overwatch 2 menus then you won’t find anything as to play the event you’ll need to go to the official Loverwatch website.

It’s a special bespoke website set up just for the Loverwatch event and this is where you’ll need to go to begin your dating sim adventures.

So, again, if you want to play Loverwatch, follow these steps:

Open up a web browser on an applicable device. Head to the Loverwatch.gg website. Once you’re on it, press the big play button in the middle of the screen. Wait for the menu to load and click on New Game to get started!

From here, it’s all down to you, and maybe you can find the secret ending buried within the game.

It’s a great accompaniment for Overwatch 2 and is a great little piece of free content to celebrate the event. New skins have arrived as a result of Loverwatch and it should keep players ticking over until the next big occasion in Overwatch 2.

