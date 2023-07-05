Overwatch 2 devs share update on Sombra’s upcoming “lethal” rework

The Overwatch 2 devs have provided an update on when fans can finally see the long-awaited Sombra rework in action.

Sombra has been one of Overwatch’s most controversial heroes ever since she was revealed as the second-post launch hero in the first game.

With the option to cloak, teleport, and disable enemy players’ abilities through her “hack” mechanic, the Talon DPS has one of the most frustrating kits in the entire game.

Despite the developers adjusting her a bit over the years, she’s remained very deadly in a team environment while seeing limited success in solo-queue ranked play. That could change, however, in her upcoming rework.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard Entertainment Sombra is going to be more “lethal” in her upcoming rework.

Overwatch 2 team teases Sombra rework release

During a Twitch stream, Overwatch 2 Executive Producer Jared Neuss joined content creator Emongg to talk about the game, new heroes, and what the devs have planned for the future.

When the topic of Sombra came up, Neuss said that Blizzard has “a bunch of cool stuff happening,” but ruled out the rework coming before the end of Season 5.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Sombra is not far away,” he admitted. “I believe we’re not Season 6 at this point, but I believe we’re shortly thereafter.”

Article continues after ad

This seems to suggest the revamped DPS will be coming in Season 7, which is still quite a distance away considering the Invasion PvE update won’t arrive until August.

As for what the rework will entail, Lead Hero Designer Alec Dawson touched on it back in April when he teased that Sombra would be “a bit more lethal” but that could mean “drawbacks to some of her escapability.”

In any case, it looks like fans will need to wait a few more months to see what the devs have in store, but at least we’ll be getting a new game mode, hero, and loads of other updates in the meantime.