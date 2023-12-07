Lethal new Overwatch 2 Sombra buff one-shots most heroes

Overwatch 2 players have discovered just how deadly a new Sombra buff can be against most of the game’s support and damage heroes.

We’re a few months removed from Sombra’s rework, which introduced a slew of changes to the stealthy hacker hero including a new ability in the form of Virus.

So far, the developers have been pretty happy with the result of the rework and players are too, for the most part. However, it launches with a rather interesting bug that has only just been fixed and it ends up buffing Virus quite a bit.

In the Season 8 patch notes, Blizzard explained how Virus wasn’t getting buffed by Baptiste’s Amplification Matrix, meaning that all this time, it was supposed to be. Now that players have seen the combo in action, they’re absolutely stunned at just how lethal it is.

Deadly Sombra combo deletes most of OW2’s support and DPS heroes

Without any buffs, Virus deals 10 damage on impact and 100 damage over time, with the damage applying quicker if a target is hacked.

Baptiste’s Amplification Matrix is the best ability in the game at buffing damage, causing any projectile and most attacks shot through it to double in power. So, just how does the ability fare when combined with Sombra’s Virus?

On X, Twitch streamer Questron tested out the Virus x Amplification Matrix combo on a 200 HP Hanzo and the hero’s health bar was depleted in a few moments.

Next, he tried it on a Hacked target, and the Hanzo was eliminated incredibly quickly, causing the streamer to cry out “that’s going to be fun!”

Of course, pulling this off in-game would require some coordination and for the enemy team to essentially walk into a Virus coming through an Amp Matrix, but that doesn’t mean this isn’t something that Sombra and Baptiste players shouldn’t keep in their back pocket.

In a situation where enemies are forced to touch an objective, try to pull this off. It could just secure a much-needed frag and win you the game in the process.

For more Overwatch 2 news, keep it locked to Dexerto.