Overwatch 2 PvE playtesters criticize lack of replayability for missions

Reports from an Overwatch 2 PvE playlist showcased what Blizzard is set to offer later this summer, but some content creators did point out the content’s lack of replayability

Blizzard is set to roll out story missions and new content this coming August as part of Overwatch 2: Invasion this coming summer. The initial release announcement of Invasion received some criticism from the Overwatch community, as players voiced concern over the price to pay for new missions in the game.

Article continues after ad

In preparation for Invasion, creators were invited to Blizzard to test drive the new content that’s set to release this summer.

However, there were some new concerns voiced by members of the community about the lack of replayable

Overwatch 2 reports from playtest uncover PvE issues

Per social media, several Overwatch 2 content creators were invited to Blizzard’s headquarters to test out the game’s new Season 6 PvE story mission mode.

There was some positive feedback from creators, as one noted that the character voice lines are “great” and that the PvE session does progress the lore of Overwatch. But, when it came to the actual gameplay experience, feedback was a bit less positive.

Article continues after ad

Among those included the fact that there apparently wasn’t any time to explore the map and that it felt too easy to complete. On top of that, there is “virtually no replayability” once a player clears Legendary.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

That news did lead to some mixed reactions from the Overwatch 2 community. One noted that since Overwatch 2’s PvP is the main cog of the game, this isn’t a deal breaker.

Others, however, showed concern about the fact that it can’t replayed, especially given the price point for the PvE story missions.

Article continues after ad

Several creators that were present at the playtest did mention that a sessions with the devs occurred after the event, which allowed those creators to provide feedback. Those who attended the test did state that the meeting was “productive” and that the Overwatch developers were receptive to the feedback.