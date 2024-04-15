What are Overwatch 2 Mythic Prisms: New currency explained

With the release of Overwatch 2’s new Mythic shop in Season 10 also comes a new currency, Mythic Prisms. Here’s how it all works.

Announced in the lead-up to Season 10, the new Mythic shop was revealed as a way for players to earn Mythic skins from previous Seasons that they couldn’t get.

But with the new Mythic shop arriving, a new currency for it is also coming alongside, named Mythic Prisms. From how to get it to how the currency can be spent, here’s what you need to know.

What are Overwatch 2 Mythic Prisms?

Mythic Prisms is the currency used in the Overwatch 2 Mythic shop to be able to unlock and upgrade Mythic Hero skins. Each Mythic skin costs 80 Prisms.

Article continues after ad

When you have enough Mythic Prisms, you can choose to either unlock the Mythic skin from the current Season’s Battle Pass or another Mythic skin from a previous Season.

This means every Season, you can only unlock one Mythic skin when you’ve accrued enough Prisms, so choose wisely.

Article continues after ad

How to get Overwatch 2 Mythic Prisms

Mythic Prisms can only be gained through completing the Premium Battle Pass. Meaning you will need to level up your Season 10 and beyond Battle Passes to Tier 80.

Upon finishing the Premium Battle Pass of a given season, you will earn 80 Prisms, which is enough for one Mythic skin. Though it’s worth noting, the Premium Battle Pass is the paid track for the Battle Pass, so you’ll need to pay for it to get the Prisms.

Article continues after ad

This means that every season, you can only earn 80 Mythic Prisms at most, which is enough for just one skin.

You don’t have to spend it immediately, as you can choose to save it for another Mythic skin when it arrives in the shop in later seasons.