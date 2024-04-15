GamingOverwatch

What are Overwatch 2 Mythic Prisms: New currency explained

Jeremy Gan
Overwatch 2 Mythic skins lineupBlizzard

With the release of Overwatch 2’s new Mythic shop in Season 10 also comes a new currency, Mythic Prisms. Here’s how it all works.

Announced in the lead-up to Season 10, the new Mythic shop was revealed as a way for players to earn Mythic skins from previous Seasons that they couldn’t get. 

But with the new Mythic shop arriving, a new currency for it is also coming alongside, named Mythic Prisms. From how to get it to how the currency can be spent, here’s what you need to know.

What are Overwatch 2 Mythic Prisms?

Mythic Prisms is the currency used in the Overwatch 2 Mythic shop to be able to unlock and upgrade Mythic Hero skins. Each Mythic skin costs 80 Prisms. 

When you have enough Mythic Prisms, you can choose to either unlock the Mythic skin from the current Season’s Battle Pass or another Mythic skin from a previous Season.

This means every Season, you can only unlock one Mythic skin when you’ve accrued enough Prisms, so choose wisely. 

How to get Overwatch 2 Mythic Prisms

Mythic Prisms can only be gained through completing the Premium Battle Pass. Meaning you will need to level up your Season 10 and beyond Battle Passes to Tier 80. 

Upon finishing the Premium Battle Pass of a given season, you will earn 80 Prisms, which is enough for one Mythic skin. Though it’s worth noting, the Premium Battle Pass is the paid track for the Battle Pass, so you’ll need to pay for it to get the Prisms.

This means that every season, you can only earn 80 Mythic Prisms at most, which is enough for just one skin.

You don’t have to spend it immediately, as you can choose to save it for another Mythic skin when it arrives in the shop in later seasons. 

Related Topics

overwatch 2

About The Author

Jeremy Gan

Jeremy is a writer on the Australian Dexerto team. He studied at RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia, and graduated with a Bachelors in Journalism. Jeremy mainly covers esports such as CS:GO, Valorant, Overwatch, League of Legends, and Dota 2, but he also leans into gaming and entertainment news as well. You can contact Jeremy at jeremy.gan@dexerto.com or on Twitter @Jer_Gan

keep reading
Overwatch 2 Mirrorwatch splash art
Overwatch
Overwatch 2 Mirrorwatch event: Start date, limited-time mode, more
Jeremy Gan
venture in overwatch 2 season 10 art
Overwatch
Overwatch 2 Season 10 patch notes: Venture added, Reinhardt buffed, Wrecking Ball reworked, more
Michael Gwilliam
mercy looking upset in overwatch 2
Overwatch
What does C9 mean in Overwatch 2? Game’s biggest meme & history explained
Michelle Cornelia
cassidy in overwatch 2 shrugging
Overwatch
Overwatch 2 pro banned just for typing curse word despite game’s Teen rating
Jeremy Gan

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.