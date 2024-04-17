Overwatch 2 Mythic Prisms causes uproar as price for single skin is $70

Overwatch 2’s new Mythic Prisms are causing an uproar as the price for the currency adds up to $70 for a single Mythic skin, but some in the community might be overlooking the good in this change.

Leading up to Season 10, the devs promised a new way to get Mythic skins, through the Mythic shop, all purchased with Mythic Prisms, the new currency.

It was originally believed in the lead-up that Mythic Prisms were only earned through the Battle Pass, meaning you had to work to get the Prisms to then et the skins. However, once the update dropped, it turned out you can buy Prisms directly, but it costs a lot for a fully upgraded Mythic.

Article continues after ad

And thus, the community is now in uproar as many players criticize the Mythic Prism’s steep price tag, however, we might be missing the good in this change.

To get enough Prisms for a fully upgraded Mythic skin, you’ll be forking over 80 Prisms. You can get exactly that amount by fully completing the Battle Pass.

Article continues after ad

But if you prefer to immediately get a Mythic skin, or want multiple Mythics in a single season, you’ll need to buy the 100 Mythic Prism bundle, for $70 USD.

Or, if you only need the first Tier of the Mythic skin, you’ll need to purchase 50 Prisms, which will run you roughly $30.

Article continues after ad

This has led to players making posts about the steep price tag to go viral, pointing out the hefty prices.

However, it has to be stressed that it is optional and is just there for the whales. The current system is essentially the same to earn a Mythic skin as in prior Seasons.

It would cost you $10 for the Premium Battle Pass and hours of your time to complete it. The only difference is that you can now choose between which previous Mythic skin you would prefer to unlock.

The only restriction is that you can only get one Mythic skin per season this way, which has always been that way since the game’s launch.

Article continues after ad