Overwatch 2 devs reveal Ramattra has been in development since 2017

Ramattra, Overwatch 2’s upcoming hero, is coming at the end of 2022. In a video explaining the process of developing the Omnic hero, it was revealed that Ramattra has been in development since 2017.

Game development is a long and complicated process. Out of all the concepts that come from a team that’s working on a game, very few make it to the final product.

Ramattra may be releasing as Overwatch 2’s newest character, but the idea of the hero was first conceptualized in 2017.

Lead character concept artist Qiu Fang went in-depth on Ramattra’s visual and gameplay design from the very first sketches to the final product, and gave some insight on how long it took to bring Ramattra to life.

Overwatch 2’s Ramattra has been in development since 2017

With Overwatch 2 coming out in 2016, it’s no surprise that there are some characters that have been on the conceptual backburner when it comes to new heroes.

The concept for Ramattra, according to the video about his development process, was created as one of the Null Sector units. Null Sector is an Omnic extremist group fighting for the rights of their people, with Ramattra’s lore, design, and the new map releasing with Overwatch Season 2 all being themed around Omnics.

While he’s come a long way since his original concept art, it’s been revealed that Ramattra has been in development since 2017.

He started as a “Pharoh type of look” and was inspired by Egyptian iconography. His original design was similar to that of a shepherd, and used “sand powers” that have been turned into nanites in the final product.

Ramattra’s staff was explained to be part of his initial design to be a shepherd for his people through the Omnic uprising, and that his Nemesis form was added to give him a stronger identity as a tank.

Though it’s taken a long time for this hero to get from his conceptual stage to the final product, he’s been well-received by the Overwatch 2 community. Even if some people think his kit is a bit overloaded.

