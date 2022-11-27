Overwatch 2 players call out hero “power creep” after Ramattra reveal

Carver is a staff writer based in Chicago. He covers all things esports and gaming, with a focus on League of Legends and the FGC. LPL superfan. Contact Carver at carver.fisher@dexerto.com

Overwatch has been around for a long time. Following Overwatch 2’s Ramattra reveal and his complex kit, players are calling new heroes for having “power creep” in comparison to older characters.

Ramattra’s reveal has been wildly popular, with his gameplay reveal trailer garnering over 2 million views on YouTube in less than 24 hours. Players are definitely excited to see what he has to offer when he releases alongside Overwatch 2’s second season.

Due to recent leaks, the Overwatch community has had their hands on Ramattra’s full kit for a while now. And, now that they’ve seen it in action, players are calling out the new Overwatch hero for having “power creep” over older ones.

Article continues after ad

With a Reddit post perfectly encapsulating the community’s feelings rising to the top of the Overwatch subreddit overnight, this is clearly a hot topic among passionate fans of the game.

Check out the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on Amazon.

Overwatch 2 players call out Ramattra power creep

To add some context to the issue, what does Ramattra actually do? What started this discussion in the first place? Ramattra technically has six different abilities — seven if you count his altered attacks in Nemesis form.

His left click normally sends out projectiles, while his right click is a Sigma-esque shield. Changing to Nemesis form gives him additional armor, as well as a move that blocks damage from the front, similar to Doomfist. He can also create an AoE damage field that grounds flying enemies and has an ultimate that reduces enemy damage and continuously does damage in an AoE.

Article continues after ad

Needless to say, there’s a lot happening with Ramattra. Compared to a Hero released at launch like Cassidy and it’s easy to see where this argument comes from. Reddit user stanthetulip created an image that encapsulates why players are saying the latest hero has power creep over older heroes.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Compared to Ramattra, Cassidy has a fairly simple set of abilities: normal shoot (left click), shoot faster (right click), shoot more accurately (ultimate), roll and reload gun (shift), and a grenade. Though the meme that’s taken over the Overwatch subreddit is certainly exaggerating a little, it makes its point.

Article continues after ad

Power creep is a struggle any long-standing multiplayer title deals with, however. Sentiments similar to those of the Overwatch 2 community have been levied against games like League of Legends that have power creep when it comes to the kits they add to the game.

Riot Games/League of Legends wiki 1 ability on K’sante (pictured left), the newest character added to League of Legends, vs the entire kit of Malphite (pictured right), an older character

For example, K’sante, LoL’s newest character, has the same amount of text in one ability that Malphite, a character with a kit that’s over a decade old, has in all of their abilities combined. While the Overwatch community has certainly had a strong response to the complexity of Ramattra’s kit, it isn’t a new argument when it comes to long-running live service games.

Article continues after ad

Whether or not this complexity makes Ramattra overpowered will remain to be seen when he releases on December 6, 2022.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.