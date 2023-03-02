Overwatch 2 devs reveal fix for ‘pay to lose’ Ashe skin, but there’s a catch

Overwatch 2 devs have announced a fix for what many are calling a ‘pay to lose’ Ashe skin in Season 3, but there’s a catch. There is no definitive date the fix will come, only a time frame as to when it will be released.

Season 3 of Overwatch 2 is well into its cycle, and of course, a new Season means new skins. One of the newest additions to Overwatch’s skin lineup is the Raijin Ashe skin bundle.

However, the skin may be a significant downgrade in comparison to Ashe’s default skin. As many players have pointed out, when scoped in a significant portion of the player’s line of sight is obstructed.

The reports of the problem immediately started upon the bundle’s release, with Twitter user Miraak tweeting at the Executive Produce of Overwatch, Jared Neuss with a side-by-side screenshot of the obstruction.

In response, Neuss announced that the devs are fixing the issue. But it won’t come into effect immediately. As he wrote in his tweet, “the fix will go live no later than Season 4 launch (April).”

Meaning the fix will arrive some time in March, or even late into April, as there is no definitive date for when Season 4 will release. And as of writing, the issue still remains in the game.

Other users have also pointed out that when advertising the skin, it was promoted as including a name card which was missing from the bundle.

Neuss announced that the name cards will be added for player’s who purchased the Raijin Ashe skin. But will also arrive in a couple of weeks.

Players are also asking if other missing name cards which were slated to be released with other skin bundles in Season 2 will be released. Neuss has not responded to those questions.