Overwatch 2 producer justifies new Winter event pass rewards amid backlash

Overwatch 2 producer Jared Neuss has justified the Winter Wonderland event pass rewards and price amidst player backlash.

Blizzard’s hero shooter Overwatch 2 has not gone without its fair share of controversy. The title had quite a rocky start, with players taking issue with the lack of changes made from the prequel, as well as the new pricing methods put in place by the developers. These frustrations were only exacerbated by the delay and subsequent reduction of the PvE mode, which was promised to be the main feature of the sequel.

However despite all this, Overwatch 2 is still trucking along, and a fair chunk through its eighth season. Season 8 brought the new tank hero Mauga, a new battle pass, and more. The new season also contained the return of the Winter Wonderland event, filled with new skins and returning game modes.

Unfortunately, the return of the event brought even more player frustration to light, as the new event pass implemented left a sour taste in the community’s mouth. Despite all the backlash, executive producer Jared Neuss has come forward to justify the event pass rewards and pricing.

Neuss explained that the pricing and value players were receiving from the Winter event pass “feels squarely in the spirit of the Holidays” to them. The dev explained that they wanted to give players a choice of what they picked up during the event, but also mentioned that they are hearing the player feedback.

“It’s $5 for 4 Legendary skins, which feels squarely in the spirit of the Holidays to me.

I hear you on wanting to be able to unlock everything. We wanted to give folks choice in the rewards they got from this event. Will be interested to see if FOMO overshadows that benefit.” the tweet read.

The premium battle pass for the Winter event grants players bonus tickets to pick up more skins of their choosing throughout the event, however, many players were under the impression you would be able to grab every skin if they purchased the pass.

