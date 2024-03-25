Does Overwatch 2 have a currency problem? Concerns mount as new coins pile up

Overwatch 2 is introducing another currency type for Season 11 and players are concerned it may be one too many given the numerous recent additions.

Overwatch 2, Season 11 is set to go live on June 26, 2024. This new Season brings with it some major quality of life updates, a brand-new hero, and new game modes.

However, one new aspect that has become a source of contention throughout the OW2 community is the reveal that a brand new currency will once again be added to the game.

For context, this change is in response to previous community frustrations that certain heroes were locked behind the paid Battle Pass. Players are forced to pay up in order to unlock different heroes that they can then take control of throughout matches.

The new currency system is set to change this by allowing players to earn more coins and in turn, unlock heroes without having to open up with real wallets.

In light of this, OW2 fans have flooded Reddit, debating whether or not this new change could be a worrying sign for the game.

The initial poster stated, “Season 10 will be the 3rd in a row that we get a new currency. Do you think Overwatch really needs this many?”

The thread, which has over 100 comments and counting, is filled with community input and debate as to whether the game is becoming inundated with new coins and currency.

One Redditor outlined how they anticipate the Overwatch 2 devs moving forward when it comes to currency in the game.

“I’d imagine they’re eventually going to bring back old battle pass items through the shop. Why allow old battle passes available for $10 when they can sell the entire pass contents for hundreds of dollars? That’s why I don’t think they will ever allow you to buy old battle passes.

And with the mythic currency, it does seem like they’re doubling down on not bringing back old passes.”

Another player added, “Personally I’m gearing up for the announcement of legacy mythic currency in a few months.”