Overwatch 2 devs address Pink Mercy skin concerns as beloved cosmetic returns

Overwatch 2 developers have addressed concerns after multiple players reported they aren’t receiving their Pink Mercy skin after purchasing the returning cosmetic.

When Blizzard was teasing what was coming in Season 11, one of its headliners was the return of the beloved Pink Mercy skin, alongside a new Rose Gold Mercy bundle as part of a fundraiser for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

However, as the skin appears in the store once again and thousands of players flock to buy it, many are reporting issues. Some are claiming they aren’t receiving the skin after purchasing it despite already getting a receipt, which the devs have now addressed.

Blizzard Pink Mercy is finally back in the Overwatch 2 shop.

Across several threads on the Blizzard forums, players were reporting the Rose Gold Mercy bundles that they just purchased were not showing up in their hero gallery despite restarting the game.

A Blizzard community manager responded, “Hey everyone, I will keep an eye out for updates, but chances are any purchases made may take a few minutes to arrive in your hero gallery.”

Some players have corroborated that it indeed takes a few minutes, however, the Blizzard forums are still filled with posts from players reporting they haven’t received their skin yet despite buying it hours ago.

According to some players, they were charged for the skin, however, it hasn’t appeared in their accounts, even after being sent a receipt for the purchase.

Player reports of the problem look to be widespread, affecting those on console and PC, regardless of the platform shop they bought the skin bundle from.

Blizzard’s community manager gave another update, adding, “We are now seeing most players have received their Pink Mercy and Rose Gold Mercy content, however, we are still tracking a few that may still be waiting on theirs. We are investigating on this.”

Blizzard recommends if the cosmetics don’t appear in your hero gallery, to first restart the game, fully sign out of Battle.net for PC players, and for console players to completely shut down your console to do a full account refresh. If no luck after this, it might just be a matter of waiting as Blizzard is actively looking into the outlying cases.

