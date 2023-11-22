Overwatch 2 is actually selling $24 skin bundle made of rubber ducks

Blizzard Entertainment has released a brand new skin bundle for Overwatch 2, and it’s made entirely of rubber ducks?

Since its release, Overwatch 2 has had a variety of successes and failures. Fans often slam the new 5v5 design, as opposed to its original 6v6, but they also adore the new heroes and promised features from Blizzcon.

Despite this, one frustrating remains in players’ minds, the cost of certain skins. Naturally, since Overwatch 2 is a free game, Blizzard needs to make some money through microtransaction, which usually comes in the form of skins. Now, a brand new $24 bundle has been announced, with it being entirely centered around rubber ducks, and players are undoubtedly torn.

Blizzard release $24 Overwatch 2 rubber duck skin

Sharing the reveal on X, it was revealed that you can “get Rubber Ducky Orisa, Bathmaster Zenyatta, and more in the Bubble Trouble Mega Bundle” and that it’s live in the store now.

However, with a nice Black Friday discount, you’ll have to push out 2,700 Coins for it, meaning this pack will cost you just over $24 to get hold of.

Naturally, the community was torn, with some explaining how they “need it,” sharing how the rubber duck on top of Orisa wobbles.

Other Overwatch 2 players were thrilled with the addition, stating: “Let’s Go! Can’t wait to chuck rubber duckies as Zen.”

However, not all fans loved the idea, with one highlighting how “The skins just keep getting more, and more ridiculous. For something that’s supposed to be a serious tactical Hero Shooter game, these skins are ruining the immersion for players like myself. I speak for the whole community when I say we don’t want this.”

While not all players hate the design, many found the price a little hard to swallow. Nevertheless, it’s likely we’ll see plenty of ducks across the fights for the foreseeable future.