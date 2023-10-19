Overwatch 2 devs tease major support balance changes coming in mid-season patch

Blizzard has announced a series of Overwatch 2 nerfs on the way to many support heroes as players grow increasingly frustrated with their power.

Supports in Overwatch 2 have solidified themselves as the dominant heroes in the meta for months now despite being relatively weak when the sequel first game out.

With support utility and survivability at an all-time high, many players have been voicing their concerns about “healing creep” and have urged the devs to take action.

According to Game Director Aaron Keller, the team has some big plans to deal with supports without nerfing them so hard they fall back into their overly vulnerable state at launch.

Overwatch 2 devs lock in support nerfs in next big patch

In a new blog post, Keller explained that the devs have been listening to community feedback and want to do something about supports and their “rising power level in the meta.”

Keller went on to confirm that a series of changes will be coming in the mid-season patch that will affect “many” of the support heroes in the game.

Blizzard Entertainment Heroes like Baptiste could get on the verge of some OW2 nerfs.

Of note, the devs plan to target their utility and make the heroes more vulnerable than they currently are. However, Keller says such sweeping changes need to be done with care, so don’t expect anything too extreme.

“We want to be careful here in order to avoid some of the feelings of helplessness that Supports had at launch, but we want to lower some of the overall sustain and survivability that’s present in the game currently,” he said.

Limiting sustain could very well mean that certain abilities such as Baptiste’s Immortality Field, Moira’s Fade, and overall healing capabilities in general, but we’ll have to see what the devs have in store.

