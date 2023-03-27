Overwatch 2 dev reveals his dream Dragon Ball Z hero crossover skins

Overwatch 2’s One Punch Man collaboration has been a major success and the developers have revealed their interest in a possible Dragon Ball Z crossover next.

The Overwatch 2 devs have admitted they were a bit nervous about how the OPM collab would be received, but fans have absolutely loved it and are excited to see more.

A major component of the crossover skins is that the Overwatch 2 heroes cosplay as characters from other franchises to maintain their identity in the OW universe.

Amid discussions about how the devs would love to see the worlds of Overwatch and Dragon Ball Z collide, Art Director Dion Rogers was asked which skins he would like to see if a crossover were to happen.

Overwatch 2 dev wants Dragon Ball Z crossover skins

During an interview Dexerto attended, Rogers was asked about the possible crossover and which Overwatch heroes would be cosplaying as their DBZ counterparts.

“I can see Roadhog as Majin Buu,” he said before adding that “Baptiste as Vegeta would be pretty amazing!”

Interestingly, Baptiste already has some sprays that are Dragon Ball Easter Eggs, notably the famous dubbed scene where Vegeta screams out that Goku’s power level is “over 9000.”

Rogers went on to say it would be “funny” to see Zarya as Trunks, Winston as one of the Great Apes, and Kiriko as Bulma.

“I think a lot of Dragon Ball Z characters fit our heroes and some fit them in a funny way. Like it’s something you may not realize that they work together,” he added.

Of course, there is no indication that a Dragon Ball crossover is actually in the works, but it’s clear the devs have a bunch of ideas if the possibility ever amounts to something more than a dream.