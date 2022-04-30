Overwatch 2 beta player redesigns ‘immersive’ scoreboard and fans love it

An Overwatch 2 beta player created a sleek redesign of the game’s updated scoreboard and fans want it implemented into the FPS.

The long-awaited Overwatch 2 beta finally dropped on April 26 as players got their hands on the sequel for the very first time.

The shooter features a handful of gameplay and visual changes, including reworks to heroes Bastion and Sombra.

Another big change for the team-based shooter came to the scoreboard, which has been completely reworked. Although fans have expressed that the alteration is a step in the right direction, a fan mock-up of a new design has players watering at the mouth.

Overwatch 2 scoreboard concept art goes viral

Reddit user tomas1352 posted their take on what the OW2 scoreboard should look like to rave applause.

Tomas’ scoreboard takes the new “KDA” style screen and makes it see-through so that pulling it up doesn’t fully interrupt play.

On top of that, it’s more compact and has character portraits in the middle of the screen instead of the outskirts, making it easier to navigate on the fly. Teammates’ ultimate icons also glow when ready.

Tomas explained in the comment section their thought process behind the concept art, ” I felt like the current scoreboard is way too big and solid, taking you out of the game. So, I made a rough concept of how I would like it to look. Took some inspiration from recent concepts, taking the important information into the middle of the screen.”

The post instantly rose to the top of the Overwatch Reddit with over 3,500 upvotes in under one day.

Users in the comment section expressed how much they loved the redesign. One said, “Now this is exactly what we need. Having it transparent means it’s not blocking the screen (obviously), and with this layout set up your eye is immediately drawn to the important stuff. Absolutely perfect!‬”

In just the early days of the beta, it’s possible OW2 gets changes to the new scoreboard as well as a host of other features.

And if they do change the scoreboard, fans hope Blizzard takes a note from Tomas.