Overwatch 2 reveals “Quicker Play” limited-time mode with revamped rules

Overwatch 2 reveals “Quicker Play” limited-time mode with revamped rulesBlizzard
Blizzard is introducing a new fast-play mode to Overwatch 2 that is faster than Quick Play, called Quicker Play.
Blizzard is adding a new game mode for a limited time on January 12 called Quicker Play, or Quick Play: Hacked. The mode will run for just one weekend, ending after January 14, and will include faster respawn times, payload movement, and generally quicker gameplay.
The developer also revealed why they added in the game mode, and their goals for the limited-time phase.
“We want to learn what changes to Overwatch 2 you enjoy the most. Testing new ideas with you for a limited time allows us to quickly understand what you like and possibly implement changes to improve gameplay. This also gives players of all skill levels an opportunity to try out new playstyles and strategies that wouldn’t necessarily work as well in a traditional game of Overwatch,” the Blizzard blog post said.
Blizzard also explained that they are bringing in the mode for a short time, instead of creating a separate play card or adding it to Arcade, because they want “to bring a more balanced play experience that is unique from the traditional ruleset.”
Quicker Play is coming to OW2 for just one weekend
The post also said that this is just the first variant of Quick Play: Hacked and more could come in the future. The limited-time mode will not impact Competitive Play or Arcade.
Players will have to see if the mode is any fun as Blizzard is still tinkering with OW2 to find new ways to play the game and keep its player base entertained.
The full changes to Quick Play with this new mode are listed below:
- Respawning times are now 75% of their original time.
- Payloads in Escort and Hybrid maps will move 60% faster.
- Taking control of the Objective Point in Hybrid is 40% faster than normal.
- Taking control of the objective point in Control is 40% faster than normal, and scoring the capture progress percentage is 80% faster.
- Taking control of the objective point in Flashpoint is 20% faster than normal, and scoring the capture progress percentage is 40% faster.
- When you play an Escort, Hybrid, or Push map, the initial match time has been reduced to 70% of the original time, and any time extensions are also reduced to 70% of the total time added.
- These changes only apply to all players who play in Role Queue and Open Queue Quick Play modes during the duration of the event and will return to normal after January 14. Competitive Play and Arcade modes are not affected by these changes.