Overwatch 2 reveals “Quicker Play” limited-time mode with revamped rules

Blizzard is introducing a new fast-play mode to Overwatch 2 that is faster than Quick Play, called Quicker Play.

Blizzard is adding a new game mode for a limited time on January 12 called Quicker Play, or Quick Play: Hacked. The mode will run for just one weekend, ending after January 14, and will include faster respawn times, payload movement, and generally quicker gameplay.

The developer also revealed why they added in the game mode, and their goals for the limited-time phase.

Article continues after ad

“We want to learn what changes to Overwatch 2 you enjoy the most. Testing new ideas with you for a limited time allows us to quickly understand what you like and possibly implement changes to improve gameplay. This also gives players of all skill levels an opportunity to try out new playstyles and strategies that wouldn’t necessarily work as well in a traditional game of Overwatch,” the Blizzard blog post said.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard also explained that they are bringing in the mode for a short time, instead of creating a separate play card or adding it to Arcade, because they want “to bring a more balanced play experience that is unique from the traditional ruleset.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Quicker Play is coming to OW2 for just one weekend

The post also said that this is just the first variant of Quick Play: Hacked and more could come in the future. The limited-time mode will not impact Competitive Play or Arcade.

Blizzard The mode is themed after Sombra.

Players will have to see if the mode is any fun as Blizzard is still tinkering with OW2 to find new ways to play the game and keep its player base entertained.

Article continues after ad

The full changes to Quick Play with this new mode are listed below:

Article continues after ad