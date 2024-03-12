Overwatch 2 Mar 12 patch buffs Mauga, Sombra, Ana, Reinhardt & more

A new Overwatch 2 Season 9 patch has gone live on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch consoles with a ton of changes to multiple heroes.

Season 9 is in full swing as OW2 has been completely rebalanced with major HP increases, a new DPS passive, and hitbox changes that have taken players a bit of getting used to.

Now, the March 12 patch is here to address some of the biggest losers in the S9 update and some nerfs to the DPS passive and how it affects healing.

Plus, Overwatch 2 is welcoming its latest anime collab with Cowboy Bebop skins for Cassidy, Ashe, Mauga, Wrecking Ball and Sombra.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard

Full patch notes:

Overwatch 2 Retail Patch Notes – March 12, 2024

OVERWATCH 2 X COWBOY BEBOP

Celebrate the legendary crew of Bebop in Overwatch 2! Immerse yourself in the iconic saga of Cowboy Bebop with an array of new skins found exclusively in the Overwatch 2 shop. From now until March 25, you can also tackle in-game challenges to answer the call of the bounty hunter and snatch up cosmic cosmetic rewards.

Article continues after ad

NEW GAME MODE – HERO MASTERY: GAUNTLET

Hero Mastery: Gauntlet is a new co-op game mode where players work together to protect towers from enemy bots. Collect energy and buy powerful upgrades to survive all ten rounds! Focus your skills to earn high scores and compete on the leaderboards. Are you ready to enter the Gauntlet?

Article continues after ad

Gauntlet teams can have up to three players and must survive all ten rounds to win. Each game randomizes the upgrades, bots, and targeted towers to keep things fresh.

The Gauntlet has four difficulties that vary all aspects of gameplay, including score. Work your way up to Legendary and dominate the leaderboards.

Athena has upgraded the simulation with many new bots for this mode. Be on the lookout for dangerous elite training bots.

Play with AI mode is available for teams to practice with 1-3 players. Scores and Challenges are not recorded in this mode.

Hero Mastery: Gauntlet is launching with a limited-time event that includes exclusive rewards and challenges. Can you defend the towers and unlock them all?

COMPETITIVE PLAY UPDATES

Competitive Placements and Overview will now be displayed before Hero Progression at the end of a Competitive Match.

Competitive Rank Range has been added to the scoreboard so players can view the rank range of a match at any time.

Modifiers can now be viewed outside of the Competitive Overview with a rank info button found on the Competitive Play menu.

A new modifier called “Demotion Protection” has been added to the Competitive Overview to notify players that if they lose another game, they will be demoted to the next lowest division.

Developer Comments: This patch is focused on fine-tuning some of the systemic hero changes made in Season 9. In addition, we’re adjusting individual abilities to make them feel more impactful due to heroes having larger health pools.

PROJECTILE SIZE UPDATES

Global projectile size modifier for travel time projectiles with a speed greater than 50 meters per second reduced from 0.1 to 0.075 meters.

Developer Comments: We are decreasing the size of the fastest travel time projectiles because it reduces the frequency of these projectiles failing to headshot due to hitting the enemy’s chest hit volume first.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

ROLE PASSIVES UPDATES

Heal reduction applied by the damage role passive lowered from 20% to 15%.

Developer Comments: The Damage role passive reduces the potency of in-combat healing and helps equalize the effectiveness between burst and damage over time. Nevertheless, we are going to experiment with a lower value to relieve some of the pressure on tank and support roles. We’ll be keeping a close eye on this change as we want the healing reduction to still be noticeable.

OTHER HERO UPDATES

Added a new UI element above the player’s first-person health bar to show all active healing status effects (Anti-Heal, Amplified Healing, Reduced Healing).

TANK

Doomfist

Meteor Strike

Minimum damage increased from 15 to 50.

Mauga

Developer Comments: We are changing Cardiac Overdrive to make it more forgiving when used for yourself especially when Mauga is low health.

Overrun

Stomp damage increased from 45 to 60.

Cardiac Overdrive

Duration reduced from 5 to 4 seconds.

Cooldown reduced from 12 to 10 seconds.

Now fills his passive overhealth by 100.

Orisa

Terra Surge

Charge rate for the first 2.5 seconds increased by 25%.

Ramattra

Ravenous Vortex

Article continues after ad

Total damage increased from 45 to 70.

Cooldown decreased from 12 to 11 seconds.

Reinhardt

Armor increased from 275 to 300.

Fire Strike

Damage increased from 100 to 120.

Roadhog

Developer Comments: We’re improving the consistency of the Hook combo. Enemies are pulled closer to Roadhog and aren’t launched as high when Pig Pen activates, making the Scrap Gun follow-up shot more consistent.

Chain Hook

The enemy final position distance from Roadhog after being pulled decreased from 4 to 3 meters.

Pig Pen

Vertical knockback on activation decreased by 43%

DAMAGE

Hanzo

Developer Comments: We’re reverting the previous change to the base projectile size of Hanzo’s arrows and replacing it with the general global reduction, which affects all travel time projectiles with a speed greater than 50 meters per second, resulting in Hanzo’s arrow projectile staying the same total size as before this patch.

Article continues after ad

Base projectile sizes increased from 0.075 to 0.1 meters. The total projectile size, when combined with the general hero change, is still 0.175 meters.

Mei

Endothermic Blaster

Ammo increased from 120 to 140.

Cryofreeze

Heal per second increased from 50 to 62.5.

Reaper

Death Blossom

Article continues after ad

Damage per second increased from 170 to 185.

Ultimate cost decreased by 12%.

Sombra

Developer Comments: Virus deals critical impact damage when it hits Hacked targets, and this change makes using it as a follow-up more compelling. The Translocator now destroys breakable objects, preventing Sombra from teleporting a shorter distance than expected.

Virus

Impact damage increased from 10 to 25.

Translocator

Destroys breakables while in flight.

EMP

Ultimate cost reduced by 8%.

Symmetra

Photon Projector

Primary fire damage per second increased from 60 to 65, scaling with each stage. The new maximum damage per second is 195.

Sentry Turret

Health increased from 30 to 50.

Damage per second increased from 25 to 30.

Teleporter

Health increased from 50 to 100.

Shields increased from 150 to 200.

Torbjörn

Deploy Turret

Turret damage increased from 11 to 13.

SUPPORT

Ana

Biotic Grenade

Explosion damage and healing increased from 60 to 90.

Brigitte

Repair Pack

Cooldown reduced from 6 to 5 seconds.

Rally

Cost reduced 8%.

Illari

Developer Comments: We are adjusting the firing cadence of the Solar Rifle, making it more responsive to use and increasing the damage per second but not the burst damage.

Solar Rifle

Primary fire recovery time reduced from 0.3 to 0.2 seconds.

Maximum charge time reduced from 0.7 to 0.65 seconds.

Lifeweaver

Developer Comments: We’re increasing the burst potential of the Heal Blossom to reinforce Lifeweaver’s role as a high healing throughput support. The heal per second is roughly the same as before, but individual Heal Blossoms can be charged further.

Article continues after ad

Heal Blossom

Maximum heal amount increased from 70 to 80.

Maximum charge time increased from 1 to 1.15 seconds.

BUG FIXES

GENERAL

Fixed an issue that caused the B button on gamepads to close a Replay instead of opening the Bookmarks.

Fixed a bug that made all Souvenirs face backward when previewing them in the Battlepass.

Fixed a bug with the ‘more items in shop’ button in the Event Hub, taking players to a blank screen.

Fixed a bug that caused your own Progression Screen to display when viewing another player’s Progression Screen.

Fixed a display issue that sometimes caused the Rank Update Progress Bar to display incorrect values.

Fixed an issue that prevented the ‘Ring’ dot reticle from displaying correctly for all heroes.

Fixed an issue that prevented you from opening the Options menu while a Deathmatch game was ending.

Fixed a bug in Mystery Heroes that could cause jump pads to be disabled for players.

Leaves now correctly count as a loss during Competitive Placements Matches.

Hero Mastery

Fixed a bug that gave Echo full Ultimate charge after restarting a run.

MAPS

Junkertown

Fixed some spots where the lighting was incorrect.

King’s Row

Fixed an area of the map that allowed players to escape the playable space.

Samoa

Fixed some areas that allowed Torbjorn’s turret to be almost fully obfuscated by the environment.

HEROES

Fixed a bug that caused the DPS Passive to not be applied by: Symettra and Torbjorn Turrets, Riptire, and B.O.B.

Lifeweaver