Overwatch 2 players call for “vital” support quality-of-life change

Overwatch 2 players have demanded that support players get a new HUD feature to make keeping the team alive easier- and it’s already in some parts of the game.

Supports have a tough job in Overwatch 2. Even after the switch from 6v6 to 5v5, there’s still tons of damage in the game, and even with healing being in the state it’s in, it can be difficult to keep everyone alive.

This is why players from across all the different roles are calling for a simple HUD change for support heroes to make them more aware of what state the team is in, and it likely wouldn’t need that much effort to add to the game.

In several posts across the Overwatch 2 forums, players called for the teammates’ health bar HUD from PvE game modes to be added to regular matches of PvP Overwatch.

For many players, it seemed strange that it wasn’t already in the base game, seeing as many supports are built around their ability to heal and buff allies. Giving them a direct view of how healthy teammates are could increase game sense and awareness.

One player even suggested that a fully customizable HUD could be a potential route forward, saying: “It would be pretty cool if you could customize your HUD more. For instance, if you didn’t want your cooldowns displayed, you could remove just them, or vice versa, have new options that you could add like your teammates’ health bars.”

Another post suggested that the role could have indicators for when allies were at critical health even if they weren’t looking through walls at them, so that they could tell the direction of wounded teammates when they aren’t in the support’s FOV.

