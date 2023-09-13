Overwatch 2 players blast level borders replacement as a “massive downgrade”

Overwatch 2 players have recently taken aim at the reworked level borders, which were replaced with progression level badges when the sequel first launched.

While the new game didn’t bring a huge amount of change to the way Overwatch operates game to game (with the exception of the new 5vv5 format), Overwatch 2 did bring a host of UI and cosmetic changes that made the game much fresher.

One of these changes replaced the level borders with progression badges, meaning you got a little icon symbolizing how much you’d played the game rather than a metallic-looking border around your profile in-game and during loading screens.

Now, it appears this change is one of several that players haven’t been happy with since the release of Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2 players call for return of original level border system

In several threads on the official Overwatch 2 subreddit, players described the new progression badges as “a massive downgrade” from the original versions, with one user saying: “They pretty consistently don’t look that great IMO. I think the biggest loss out of everything though is that they’re not tied to your border anymore. It looked so damn nice in OW1.”

On a seperate post, another player said: “The new profile progression badges are so ugly and dull and it’s not even showing in game! I don’t understand why they even removed it first place.

“Bring back the level borders for the overall profile level and keep the hero badge system and remove this dull profile progression badges that don’t serve anything!”

The comments on both posts were filled with agreements, with another player, who had reached diamond, saying: “It feels so sour now to just have that standard boring blue border that everyone has now. They’ve made a lot of good changes for OW2 imo, but the UI is a massive downgrade from OW1.”

