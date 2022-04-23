Overwatch 2 finally gives Sombra an environmental kill voice line and players love it

Overwatch 2 is around the corner, and it’s set to introduce a slew of changes. However, one that’s gotten players buzzing — even if it’s small — is the addition of a new environmental kill voice line for Sombra when she hacks Pharah (and other flying heroes).

Sombra is one of the more niche heroes to pick in Overwatch, which is no surprise given how situational her abilities are. In fact, according to Overbuff, her pick rate has been a meager 0.64% in the past month alone.

Despite that, the menacing technomancer has always been a beloved figure in the community due to her flair and sass, in addition to her tactical utility. Her voice lines, some of which are spoken in Spanish, play into that.

Strangely though, she’s never had an environmental kill voice line — perhaps because it’s harder to execute compared to other heroes and happens less frequently.

However, that’s changing in Overwatch 2, and players are loving it.

Overwatch streamer Fitzyhere showcased the new voice line on Reddit. In the clip, he hacks a Pharah player mid-flight while they’re hovering off the map, causing them to plummet to their death moments later.

After they died, Sombra hilariously imitates the sound of an old fighter aircraft falling out of the sky before crashing and exploding. It’s the first time she’s done anything of the kind, and players are all for it.

“This is a buff,” joked one player. “The kill sound will probably trigger dopamine inside my brain,” said another.

Many others were delighted too, and one claimed it’s further proof Sombra has the best voice lines in the game.

It’s not the biggest change we’ll see in Overwatch 2, but it’s a welcome one, especially for those who enjoy hearing interactions between heroes — especially the funny ones. They urged Blizzard to keep them coming, too.

“I hope they add more voice lines like this for the heroes,” said the player who wrote the top comment in the thread. “It’s fun hearing them roast each other after they kill each other.” Others echoed the sentiment.