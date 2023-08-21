Overwatch 2 players blast huge issue ruining fun of Competitive matches

In Overwatch 2, Competitive is the first port of call for ranked gameplay. It’s a staple of the franchise, but players are very unhappy with a key aspect of the game mode.

Competitive has once again been in the Overwatch 2 headlines as of late. For players who seek the best competition possible at their given skill level, this ranked game mode meets the requirements. The game’s Executive Producer has been hinting that “significant upgrades” are on their way that could reshape Competitive substantially.

While this news is encouraging to many players, other issues are getting in the way. A reoccurring conversation is the difference between Overwatch 1 and Overwatch 2 Competitive. Many have been unhappy with how Blizzard has handled competitive gameplay in the sequel and now a major UI issue has entered the fray.

Overwatch 2 Competitive was “much better in OW1”

Small visual changes can be the difference for players. That appears to be the case in Overwatch 2 as players feel that visuals in ranked are inferior to OW1.

Reddit user blackjackns said in a post: “I miss this screen after Competitive Matches, it looks so much better,” and showed a game from the first game’s Competitive post-match screen: “It’s just so much better looking than the current Competitive update screen.”

There was a feeling of agreement in the community on the topic. “The old UI made me happy about winning. The new one makes me feel sad even when I hear the slot click of a win,” said one user, and another added: “There isn’t a single thing better about the new UI, spare the stats screen.”

Another user certainly didn’t hold back and laid into the game’s ranked UI with an explosive statement: “The OW2 UI is so bad. I usually like simple and clean UI but the OW2 UI is way too simple, soulless, and boring. And sometimes when I’m browsing the menus I don’t even know what I’m hovering over.”

We'll have to see what changes Blizzard has in store for Competitive Mode moving forward.

