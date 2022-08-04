Blizzard reveals why there won’t be another Overwatch 2 beta before launch

Blizzard has explained that there will not be another Overwatch 2 beta before the game’s eventual launch on October 4.

Overwatch fans on PC and console had an opportunity to play the game’s new 5v5 gameplay, reworks to existing characters, two new heroes and an assortment of upcoming features with two betas earlier this year.

However, while fans expected a third beta to come before the game’s release, especially as a new hero was teased as the second came to an end, Blizzard has clarified that this is not the case.

In a post on Twitter, Overwatch Commercial Leader Jon Spector explained why fans will have to wait until launch to play the game again.

Blizzard Entertainment The Junker Queen is Overwatch 2’s newest hero.

Overwatch 2 won’t have a third beta

According to Spector, all upcoming tests for Overwatch 2 will be done internally and there are no plans for a third beta.

“We know players are eager to dive in and have seen questions about the possibility of a third public Beta. While we will continue testing OW2 daily internally, we’re not planning any additional public Beta tests,” he said.

That said, he did make a point of noting how the team had received “valuable feedback” from the first two betas and will be putting it to good use.

“We will be focusing our efforts on launching the best game possible on October 4,” he added.

It’s unfortunate that fans will need to wait to try out elements of Overwatch 2, such as its new ranked mode and after action report, but it should make the sequel’s launch a bit more impactful.

Both betas saw considerable decreases in Twitch viewership as time went on, with some blaming the disinterest on a lack of a competitive mode and actual match stakes.

Plenty of information about Overwatch 2 is planned to be revealed ahead of the game’s launch, such as how its battle pass and in-game store will function.