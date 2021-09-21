Is there cross-progression in Overwatch with PlayStation, Xbox, Switch & PC?

Blizzard’s iconic FPS, Overwatch, has finally seen some intra-console improvements with the addition of crossplay, but does it support cross-progression?

It may have taken five years, but the introduction of crossplay into Blizzard’s flagship FPS, Overwatch, solved one of the main issues that fans had been complaining about for some time – and upped the player count, too.

Another feature that fans have been desperate for the developers to implement is cross-progression, the system that allows your progress on one platform to carry over to another.

Does Overwatch have cross-progression? Or is this something that Blizzard will need to consider implementing in the future? We have all the answers right here.

Does Overwatch have cross-progression?

Currently, Overwatch does not have cross-progression, meaning that you’ll need to start from scratch if you buy the title on another platform.

Sadly, if you’ve sunk all your cash into skins on your PlayStation account, you’ll have to repurchase them on your PC, or vice-versa.

When is cross-progression coming to Overwatch?

While the developers have confirmed their interest in adding the system in the game’s highly anticipated sequel, Overwatch 2, very little has been said about cross-progression in the base game.

With Blizzard’s official forum listing Call of Duty, Hearthstone, and Diablo 2: Resurrected as the only title’s that support cross-progression, it’s unlikely that Overwatch will be added to that list anytime soon – especially as the devs focus all of their attention on the sequel.

Technical Director John LaFleur has confirmed in an Reddit Ask Us Anything from May 2021, that the team is “excited” by the prospect of working on some form of progression system, but other than that there’s not much to go on.

It is worth noting, though, that crossplay was eventually introduced after a five-year wait, so it’s worth crossing our fingers and hoping for the best.

So that’s everything we know about Overwatch’s cross-progression plans, but we’ll ensure that this page stays up to date with all of the latest information.

Looking to etch your name into history alongside Earth’s finest heroes? Here are some of our guides to help you out:

