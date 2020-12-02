 Insane Wrecking Ball trick in Overwatch lets you get easy Oasis kills - Dexerto
Overwatch

Insane Wrecking Ball trick in Overwatch lets you get easy Oasis kills

Published: 2/Dec/2020 16:11

by Lauren Bergin
Wrecking Ball on Oasis OW
Blizzard Entertainment

Wrecking Ball

Overwatch’s Wrecking Ball is very much a love or hate hero: tanks love to play him, but every other player hates him. This easy trick will help you dominate as the furry hero on Oasis.

When players see a Wrecking Ball in their game, their either excited that he’s on their team instead of the enemy one or, alternatively, their heart sinks. The iron clad furball can make or break a game, especially in areas where environmental kills are all too easy.

A recent discovery that Tracer and Wrecking Ball can be partnered together to cause chaos with a boop and Pulse Bomb has led to players testing out all different Hammond tricks.

One player, however, has discovered a trick that will make Oasis a nightmare for the enemy team.

Wrecking Ball grapples
Blizzard Entertainment
Wrecking Ball may be cute, but he’s deadly on several Overwatch maps.

Wrecking Ball Oasis trick gives you easy kills

When piloting the armoured death ball, Reddit user XCJRR has found a prime spot to lie in waiting for any unfortunate victims on Oasis.

If a player positions themselves just outside of the enemy spawn on Oasis behind the bright blue sign next to the palm tree, they’re in a prime position to barrel into their opponents and throw them into the highway which forms part of Oasis’ backdrop.

From there, enemies are more than likely to be one-shot by the oncoming traffic, giving you instant kills and a whole lot of pressure on the map.

These are true environmental kills. from r/Overwatch

XCJRR’s timing was literal perfection, as it seems the entire enemy team were just respawning as he launched his attack, giving him an easy triple kill. It’s easy to race around the map as Hammond, so getting there with plenty of time and waiting is the perfect trick to get an easy wipe.

A lot of players will sigh at this news, as its yet another way for Wrecking Ball to truly wreck your evening, but give it a shot and see what happens. Just remember, you didn’t hear it from us.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.