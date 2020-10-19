Insane Overwatch Wrecking Ball Tracer combo obliterates enemy teams - Dexerto

Overwatch players looking to find some new synergy between two unlikely heroes should look no further than a lethal combination with Tracer and Wrecking Ball.

Wrecking Ball can be one of the most annoying heroes in the game to deal with, constantly booping people away while remaining in his ball form.

Meanwhile, Tracer can do very much of the same, buzzing in the backline, harassing supports and just being a general menace to deal with thanks to her Blinks, Recall and small hit box.

Together, the threat of Tracer and Wrecking Ball can really dominate uncoordinated teams, but with a little coordination on their own part, the two can destroy entire groups with a neat ultimate attack.

As demonstrated by Twitch streamer ‘rene_ow,’ the Masters ranked Hammond player spotted a pack of enemies all grouped up on the Busan map.

After grappling to go in for a major boop on the four, the player’s allied Tracer blinked in and stuck her Pulse Bomb on the McCree.

With the McCree booped into the rest of the adversaries, the result ended up being a massive quad kill, with both supports and DPS heroes on the enemy team eliminated swiftly.

The insane combo was well-received by the team, which celebrated the quad kill. “That was nuts!” they cried with glee.

Perhaps the best part of this combo is that you don’t need the stick to connect. In theory, you can have Wrecking Ball knock the enemies towards Tracer or her Pulse Bomb radius to secure the frags.

This type of team play may take some serious effort to get right, but if you have a partner you synergize well with, it’s always possible that this combination can help you win Overwatch games, and rank up in style.