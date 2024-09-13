Devastating Overwatch 2 armor bug lets heroes survive ultimates with ease

A new bug has been discovered in Overwatch 2 that has affected certain heroes’ armor, letting them survive powerful enemy ultimates with ease.

Overwatch 2 is a pretty massive game, with plenty of heroes, a tonne of maps, and interactions between them all. As such, Blizzard has the tricky job of ensuring that the game remains functional, with no hero becoming too powerful or weak at any given time. They also need to defend the game against any pesky bugs that come through.

But with the scope of the hero shooter, it’s bound to happen from time to time. These bugs can range from minor visual issues and glitches, all the way to game-breaking problems that can cause heroes to be completely disabled while the devs work on a fix.

Now another game-breaking bug has appeared, allowing certain heroes to tank even ultimate abilities with complete ease.

For now, the bug only affects Brigitte and Rammatra, as the armor they gain from their ability works differently from regular armor. This lets them survive ultimates like Junkrat’s Riptire and D.va’s Self Destruct without breaking a sweat.

According to tests from the community, the armor gained from Brigitte’s Rally and Rammatra’s Nemesis Form reduces damage by 50% as opposed to the flat 10 damage reduction. This makes their effective health far higher against large single instances of damage, like the two ultimates.

Originally Overwatch 2’s armor reduced damage by 50%, but this was changed in Season 10 as part of a slew of balance adjustments. However, both Rammatra and Brigitte have evidently yet to be changed, meaning they can still benefit from the major bonuses provided by the armor.

This is particularly troublesome, as it means characters like Pharah, Reaper, and Junkrat deal significantly less damage than usual to an ulting Brigitte and a Nemesis Form Rammatra. It has effectively changed how Overwatch is currently balanced, so the devs should be quick to fix this issue before it runs rampant.