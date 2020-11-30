 Overwatch players discover fun Torbjorn Easter Egg in WoW - Dexerto
World of Warcraft

Overwatch players discover fun Torbjorn Easter Egg in WoW

Published: 30/Nov/2020 16:35

by Lauren Bergin
Torbjorn-Easter-Egg-WoW
Blizzard Entertainment

shadowlands World of Warcraft

With the release of World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, players are getting to explore even more of the WoW universe than ever before. One player has found a cheeky little Overwatch Easter Egg while exploring. 

There’s a lot of different things to see in the new World of Warcraft expansion Shadowlands. There’s everything from magical chests to the huge tower seen in the trailer, Torghast, but there are also some fun little touches that are quintessentially Blizzard.

Whether it’s giving Widowmaker a skin that matches that of her Starcraft equivalent Nova in Overwatch, or the fact that you can own a baby Winston pet in WoW, the Blizzard universe is full of fun little Easter Eggs – if you know where to look.

Well, Blizzard have done it yet again in WoW, where a fun little Easter Egg will have Overwatch fans hyped.

WoW Shadowlands castle
Blizzard
The WoW: Shadowlands universe is pretty intense, but it’s still got some little fun Easter Eggs.

Player finds Torbjorn Easter Egg in WoW

One player on Twitter has discovered a cheeky little Overwatch reference in the Halls of Valor which, while it’s existed since the Wrath of the Lich King expansion, has risen to prominence yet again due to this Twitter post about Shadowlands.

User Jay3OW, a streamer for Overwatch League team Florida Mayhem, posted a screenshot of himself in the Halls of Valor standing in front of two NPCs: King Tor and King Bjorn, who just happen to be positioned right next to each other.

It goes without saying that this is a subtle nod to the Overwatch hero Torbjorn, who Jay3 has no doubt played once or twice. He taunts Blizzard for successfully having ‘deciphered the coded message’ and seems over the moon with his fun little discovery.

So while it’s just a seemingly silly little detail, it’s great to see how much effort that Blizzard to go into every game they create to give it their own stamp of authenticity.

Will we find more of these throughout the Shadowlands? Who knows, but it’ll be fun to look for them either way!

