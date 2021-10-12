How to use Mercy’s massive new Guardian Angel Overwatch buff

Overwatch’s Halloween Terror brought more than just some new skins. The latest update also made some big upgrades to Mercy’s Guardian Angel that make her more mobile than ever.

The October 12 Overwatch patch notes officially welcomed players to 2021’s Halloween Terror event.

But, the notes also snuck in some subtle buffs to Mercy’s Guardian Angel ability that mains of the winged hero will want to pay attention to.

With more control and options on where you fly, this update should make the healer more elusive than ever before.

Mercy Guardian Angel Buff: How to use

The buff, laid out fully in the official patch notes, essentially gives players options on where they fly towards when using Mercy’s Guardian Angel ability.

Previously, this was pretty straightforward: you either had the option to prefer your beam’s target or not.

Now, there are added options to the dropdown on Mercy’s hero settings under “Guardian Angel Target Priority.” These will allow you to choose one of the following options:

Facing Target Only

Prefer Beam Target

Prefer Facing Target

As one player showed, the option for “Prefer Facing Target” allows for a lot of free range in movement. This should aid in keeping players agile by flying towards a potential new target even if they continue healing an old one.

This new setting is INSANE

Literally exactly what we asked for, there’s no reason not to use it pic.twitter.com/GIVQhjNHG3 — Andriatic cx (@Andriatic) October 12, 2021

Another player demonstrated each of the new settings in the practice range, showing the nuance between each and how they can affect you in a match.

Also, there is a new additional setting under “Toggle Beam Connection.” If turned on, players can hold down the flight button for Guardian Angel and, once a valid target is found, the player will fly to them.

All in all, the changes should improve the feeling of Mercy’s flight greatly and give players a lot more freedom in how they play the hero.

As seen in the reactions above, these changes have left many in the community ecstatic. Improving this tech is something many have been after for years, so it’s a welcome set of adjustments.

This update is currently available on live servers, along with all of the Halloween goodies. So make sure and log on to earn those coveted Halloween loot boxes before the event ends on November 2.