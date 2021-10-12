Overwatch October 12 update adds Halloween Terror event, buffs Mercy: patch notes

A new Overwatch patch just went live on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch, adding in the 2021 Halloween Terror event and some unexpected Mercy quality-of-life buffs.

The Halloween Terror event is easily one of the best events on the Overwatch calendar, bringing in loads of new skins, the Junkenstein’s Revenge PvE mode, and some spooky versions of classic maps.

This year, there are loads of good skins to go around including ones for Genji, Brigitte, Reinhardt, Echo, and more.

One of the more interesting additions this patch, however is some new Mercy buffs that should make her Guardian Angel ability even better.

Now, players will have way more options available when using the ability, including only flying to the ally you’re aiming at, automatically going to the teammate you’re healing or damage boosting, and other new tools.

Additionally, the annoying bug that would kick players from the game when they’re being spawn camped has finally been fixed, so don’t expect to lose SR for being accidentally removed from matches anymore.

Full patch notes:

SEASONAL EVENT: HALLOWEEN TERROR 2021

Overwatch Halloween Terror returns!

During this spine-chilling in-game event, expand your collection with spooky new cosmetics and experience our limited-time PvE brawl in the chilling tale of Junkenstein’s Revenge. Face the terror of six Junkenstein’s Revenge Challenges, diabolical twists on Dr. Junkenstein’s sordid plans. Plus, overcome weekly challenges by playing Quick Play, Competitive Play, or Arcade to earn a series of unique rewards! Throughout the event, unlock new seasonal items—including legendary skins like Draugr Reinhardt, Satyr Lucio, and Vampire Hunter Brigitte—to add to our growing collection from previous years.

COMPETITIVE TEAM DEATHMATCH (S4)

Season 4 of Competitive Team Deathmatch has begun!

GENERAL UPDATES

Tuned reverb (or acoustic spaces) to address feedback regarding clarity in certain interior locations

HERO UPDATES

Mercy

New Hero Setting Guardian Angel Target Priority

“Facing Target Only” (Previously “Guardian Angel Prefers Beam Target: Off”): Guardian Angel will only ever fly the the ally you are aiming at.

“Prefer Beam Target” (Previously “Guardian Angel Prefers Beam Target: On”): Guardian Angel will fly to your beam target if you have one, if not it will attempt to use the ally you are aiming at.

“Prefer Facing target” (NEW): Guardian Angel will fly to the ally you are aiming at. If there is not one, it will attempt to use your beam target.

Behavior change: Holding down the button for Guardian Angel while using “Toggle Guardian Angel: On”, will now activate once a valid target is found.

BUG FIXES

GENERAL

We’ve made additional changes to improve the detection of AFK players at the start of a match, including when attackers are forced back into their spawn rooms by an aggressive defense.

Fixed a rare bug that could cause players to die immediately after the respawn timer expires before returning to the spawn room

Fixed a bug that caused the waveform asset on voiceline previews to not animate properly

MAPS

Busan

Fixed a bug that allowed Symmetra turrets to shoot through one sided collision around the point on the Downtown map

Lijiang Tower

Fixed a bug that caused some third person sound effects to sound muffled when near the point on the Night Market map

HEROES

Ana

Fixed a bug that caused the reticle effect on her scope to appear incorrectly when the Haroeris skin is equipped

Ashe

Fixed a bug that caused her ankles to bend awkwardly when positioned on certain uneven terrain

Bastion

Fixed a bug with the Sand Castle skin description that references Summer Games 2021 rather than Summer Games 2020

D.Va

Fixed a bug with the MEKA Activated highlight intro being centered incorrectly when previewed in a loot box on the Kanezaka map

Echo

Fixed a bug that caused several Mercy skins to not display their friendly clone visual effects hair overlays when using the Valkyrie ability

Genji

Fixed a bug with deflect sound effects not ending if the ability is canceled early if the Pacific All Star Genji skin is equipped

Mercy

Fixed a bug that could cause Guardian Angel to be canceled if the target moves away quickly

Reinhardt

Fixed a bug that allowed Reinhardt to perform an extra jump after falling from high area while performing Earthshatter

Sombra

Fixed a bug that caused spectators to be unable to see an invisible Sombra while spectating her in third person

Symmetra

Fixed a bug that caused Photon Barrier to continue to block damage after the visual effects despawn

Torbjorn