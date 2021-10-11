Early Overwatch 2 meta predictions: Best heroes, comps, & more

Overwatch 2 is on the horizon, with a big switch to 5v5 coming along with it. This, along with some significant hero reworks, has produced an interesting pre-release meta for the anticipated sequel.

Activision Blizzard’s long-awaited sequel to Overwatch is on its way to players, potentially as early as Spring 2022, and the hype for the new game is already in full swing.

This, in part, is due to the teasers of pro gameplay that were released at the Overwatch League (OWL) Grand Finals and shortly after.

These give us a glimpse into some of the best heroes and comps in the early stages of OW2 and may even tell fans what the first meta could be.

Advertisement

Overwatch 2 meta: Best Heroes

Reinhardt (Tank)

D.Va (Tank)

Sombra (DPS)

Solider: 76 (DPS)

Bastion (DPS)

Baptiste (Support)

Lucio (Support)

Ana (Support)

Best Tank heroes

The Tank role is a particularly tough one to figure in the current build of the game. This is because many Tanks are currently being reworked and could potentially play very different in OW2 than they did in the original.

But, with the current reworks in place, pros have favored two Tanks: Reinhardt and D.Va.

Reinhardt now has a much more controllable charge attack as well as two cooldowns for his Flame Strike. This allows him to fit in as almost a third DPS when needed, while also blocking plenty of damage with his shield. While less mobile than others, Reinhardt still looks to be a dominating force in OW2.

Advertisement

On the other hand, D.Va looks to be coming back as the menace she was in the early days of Overwatch. Her Rocket Booster and Defense Matrix cooldown reductions will have her buzzing around and eating all kinds of damage, which should make her a very useful tool in early dive-style compositions.

Best DPS heroes

Of the DPS heroes we have seen so far, Sombra really shines above the rest. In fact, pros are already sick of her from early playtests and asking that she be nerfed before the game’s release.

But, both Solider: 76 and Bastion have also proven to be quite useful. Bastion’s rework now allows the robot to move while in his turret mode, plus he has a grenade that gives him another explosive option.

Advertisement

Solider’s mobility used to be somewhat of a meme in Overwatch, but with more space to operate in OW2 due to there only being one Tank per team, players may find themselves “locking the legs” much more often.

Best Support heroes

Pros have already talked about the kinds of characteristics they think Support heroes will need in order to thrive in Overwatch 2. In short, Supports need to be able to contribute meaningful damage, almost functioning as extra DPS heroes.

No one does this better than Baptiste. Even without a major rework, Bap should be a staple Support hero in the early days of the game’s sequel.

Advertisement

Otherwise, pros favored Ana and Lucio early on, as each has a fair amount of counterplay with unique enough utility to fit in most team comps. Lucio, an aid to mobility and diving. Ana, a burst healer, and counter-healer.

Some Supports are still being worked on from the looks of it, so there could be changes to this as the game’s release draws nearer.

Overwatch 2 meta: Best comps

From the handful of games we’ve seen so far, there isn’t a clear-cut best composition in Overwatch 2 at this point. That being said, there are some styles that have emerged on different map types.

Advertisement

For example, on Push, there were a lot more team fights being taken all over the map, rather than just at tough choke points. This meant both teams needed to be mobile and able to fight in close range, making heroes like D.Va, Reaper, and Lucio strong picks.

But, in the Havana match that was played between the San Francisco Shock and the Dallas Fuel, both teams did quite a bit more poking and prodding from afar. In this, Solider, Reinhardt, Bastion, and Baptiste were all favorable picks.

In the end, there may not be classic metas in OW2’s early days. Players will need to get acclimated with all the changes and map type and geography may weigh more heavily than ever on what teams need to play.

Needless to say, the time leading up to the game’s release, and the short time after it becomes playable, will be pivotal in deciding how players approach the meta and figure out what heroes are most viable in Overwatch 2.