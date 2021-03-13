How to get a full refund for Sinatraa’s Overwatch League MVP skin - Dexerto

Blizzard is offering players who purchased Sinatraa’s Overwatch League MVP skin in 2020 a full refund, and we have all the info on how to return the skin and get your OWL Tokens back.

On March 10, 2021, Overwatch League MVP-turned-Valorant professional player Jay ‘Sinatraa’ Won was accused by his ex-girlfriend “cle0h” of alleged sexual assault.

Won responded to the allegations the same day, denying any wrongdoing and promising to cooperate fully with investigations. This wasn’t enough to prevent Blizzard from removing various elements from the Zarya skin created especially for Sinatraa for his 2020 OWL MVP win, and eventually offering a full refund.

On March 12, Blizzard finally specified how players could go about getting the full refund for the skin, if they wanted to.

“Due to recent events, the OWL ‘Alien’ MVP skin for Zarya will be undergoing several changes in a future patch that will remove the OWL Championship and MVP badges from the skin,” Blizzard wrote. “If you would still like to request a refund of 200 League Tokens for the OWL ‘Alien’ MVP skin you can submit a request by submitting a ticket until April 9, 2021.”

There were a lot of players who, at the time this skin came out, weren’t too crazy about the design, so if you’re among those experiencing buyer’s remorse for whatever reason, here’s how you can get the full 200 OWL tokens back.

How to get a full refund for Sinatraa’s OWL MVP skin

Log in to your Blizzard account. Make sure any XBox, PS4, or Switch accounts are linked. Go to the Overwatch Support page. Click on the “In-Game issues” option. Hit the button that says “Contact Support.” Fill out the ticket explaining you want a refund for Sinatraa’s 2020 OWL MVP skin. Wait for your account to be credited 200 OWL Tokens.

It’s important to note that refunds won’t instantly appear in your account when you submit the ticket, and once the process is complete, the skin will be permanently removed from your inventory, and you won’t be able to use it again.

There’s no telling how long Blizzard will be offering the refund, but they didn’t specify any certain date you had to submit the requests by either, so there will most likely be plenty of time to exchange for anyone who wants to.