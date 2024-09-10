Overwatch 2 is finally unvaulting ultra rare Legendary OWL skins

Overwatch 2 is bringing back many of its Legendary OWL skins that some felt were lost to time.

Blizzard’s esports experiment with the Overwatch League was a commercial failure, but it did produce some iconic skins for many of the game’s heroes.

While OW esports live on with the Overwatch Champions Series, many high-quality skins were produced for the OWL. Luckily, players who missed out on unlocking them are getting another chance.

On September 10, Blizzard announced that some OWL skins would be unvaulted and made available individually for OWL Tokens. Additionally, they’ll also be sold in the main shop in the form of bundles, allowing players to buy them using Overwatch 2 coins.

Article continues after ad

However, the skin bundles will be available on a timed schedule that will last from September 10 to October 18.

Blizzard Entertainment Jjonak’s “Zen-Nakji” Legendary skin is finally returning.

September 10 through September 24: All-Stars Unvault Bundle with All-Star Mercy, All-Star Reinhardt, All-Star Lúcio, and All-Star D.Va

October 1 through October 8: Overwatch League Legends Mega Bundle with All-Star Tracer, All-Star Genji, Zen-Nakji Zenyatta, and Good and Evil Echo

October 8 through October 15: Overwatch League 2022 Tournament Bundle with Luchador Reaper, Royal Knight Mercy, Happi Genji, and Clockwork Zenyatta

Of course, not every OWL skin is included. Some absent skins include the Alien Zarya skin connected to disgraced MVP Sinatraa, and Mei’s MMA MM-Mei skin.

Article continues after ad

There’s no telling if Blizzard ever plans to bring those cosmetics back in some capacity, but their absence at least presents an oppertunity for a second unvaulting in the future.

Article continues after ad

In addition to the legendaries, OWL and Contenders home and away skins will also be available along with other in-game items.

This unvaulting comes days after OW2 revealed the return of another classic skin in the form of Oni Genji, but players could only unlock it as a reward for purchasing physical merchandise from Blizzard’s online store.