All map changes in Deadlock’s September 12 update

Deadlock’s September 12 patch has arrived and with it comes a ton of new map changes. Here’s the full rundown to get you all caught up.

Dropped by its devs out of the blue in typical Valve fashion, the newest Deadlock update brought major changes; from the removal of timeslots and making matchmaking 24/7, to a new in-game reporting system, and a plethora of item and hero balances.

One of the biggest shake-ups in the update was to the map, with various additions, removals, and new secret connections for players to utilize all across the landscape.

So here are all the map changes that came in Deadlock’s September 12 update.

All map changes in Deadlock

Inner Lane Changes

The biggest change was the addition of a veil near your lane shop, which will lead to a bigger one looking into the inner lanes.

There are connections from the lane shop to the front of the Department Store and the New York Oracle buildings, which look towards the opposing lane.

Openings facing the lane now have veil a which will let you hide inside it. The devs also added a wall in front of the opening.

Additionally, the catwalk stairs in front of the Department Store and New York Oracle buildings were moved closed to mid with the change.

These changes can be found in the two inner lanes.





Base Changes

The next set of changes is to the base.

The biggest change is there is now an overhang directly below the Patron, which means you can take cover right under it, or go on the overhang and be level with it.

Additionally, there are now two juke closets facing the Patron. Finally, the walkway connections from the outer lane exits to the inner lane exits have been angled.

Rope Changes

Some changes were made to the Garage and Nightclub and how you would access the second floor and roof.

Now instead of the old stairwell, there will be ropes inside the building that will take you up to the second floor and roof. However, there are still exterior stairs that players can use to get up.

Rooftop Changes

The rooftop had the least number of changes.

Both the Apothecary and Imports rooftops have been raised to it will match the heights of the Record Store and Comedy Club right across it.

Additionally, some new rooftop details were added to now accessible roofs, and several details were removed.

And that is all for the changes which came in the September 12 update. If you’re still coming to grips with Deadlock, you can check out our beginner’s guide here.