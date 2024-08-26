Does Deadlock have anti-cheat?

Valve’s upcoming hero shooter Deadlock is already being impacted by in-game cheaters. So what systems do the devs have in place to combat this?

Deadlock is a 6v6 hero shooter with a MOBA twist. It includes a massive roster of playable characters, such as robots, wizards, and other creatures. It has already drawn major comparisons to Overwatch 2 and Team Fortress.

Despite those comparisons, the new project offers some unique gameplay elements and variety while clearly drawing inspiration from others in the genre.

While Deadlock is only in very early access, reports of cheating have already begun cropping up online and future players are concerned that the game will be riddled with hacking similar to other multiplayer titles.

Here is everything we know so far about Deadlock’s anti-cheat systems and any future plans the devs have laid out regarding mitigating any hacking issues.

Valve Deadlock’s streets may be seedy, but you don’t have to be.

Is there anti-cheat software for Deadlock?

At the time of writing, Deadlock does not have any major anti-cheat measures in place. However, given that the game is still very much at the beginning of its lifespan, there is no doubt Valve will implement more measures in the future.

The devs have already posted a message in the Deadlock Discord imploring players to “report in-game cheaters” to have these individuals examined by a “group of community cheat moderators”. Within the Discord server, moderators have set up a dedicated channel for reporting instances of cheating.

In addition, Valve promised that they are working on “larger anti-cheat systems” and it is expected that Deadlock will use Valve Anti-Cheat (VAC), a system that the devs have implemented in many other titles. Hopefully, this will go some way towards assuaging the current fears of rampant hacking.

On the official Steam listing for the game, access is “currently limited to friend invites” by existing playtesters. This decision aims to minimize hacking and cheating because, after all, who wants to be called out for cheating by their friends?

In fact, if your friend was caught cheating, and you’ve played regularly with them, it too could result in a ban on your account.

