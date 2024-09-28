Marvel Rivals dev has created a custom 3v3 map for Deadlock

Despite still being in closed alpha, Deadlock regularly boasts a six-figure number of total players on Steam at any given moment, with one of those early adopters being Marvel Rivals developer Cliff Shuldt.

A level designer for NetEase’s upcoming hero shooter, Shuldt stated in their X/Twitter post: “Since I have been enjoying Deadlock so much I decided to make a 3v3 layout in my free time. “The team on Deadlock has made something truly special,” they added.

Article continues after ad

On the dedicated Steam Community page for Intersection, Shuldt went into greater detail about their goals for the custom map. “High-level goal for the map is to have two lanes get close in the middle so you’re able to help out with team fights early on,” they explained. “After that, you have to commit which lane you want to drive down or to split your team up for each line,” they continued.

Article continues after ad

Deadlock players currently have access to one official map in-game. The Cursed Apple is split into four lanes rather than Intersection’s two, automatically dividing both teams of six into pairs and solo laners, although players are free to reposition as they see fit.

Article continues after ad

The format, if introduced in an official capacity, would represent a huge shake-up of Deadlock’s meta and while it’s likely that Valve will provide alternative maps in future updates, the developer has yet to share plans on that front.

Black Picture/Steam Community Intersection has two lanes that meet in the middle of the map.

At the very least, reactions to the map on Deadlock’s subreddit indicate that players are eager for alternative methods of play, with many likening Intersection to League of Legends‘ similarly-structured and long defunct Twisted Treeline map.

Article continues after ad

Valve hasn’t indicated when it expects Deadlock to leave closed alpha but continues to roll out frequent updates. A September 26 patch introduced new character, Mirage, as well as anti-cheat systems that punishes known offenders by turning them into frogs. No, really.