Deadlock October 24 patch notes: 6 new heroes & matchmaking mode added, more

Deadlock’s October 24, 2024 patch notes include some huge changes, including the addition of six new heroes, a new game mode and plenty of gameplay updates.

Developer Valve have set a precedent when it comes to their Deadlock updates, with both the October 10 and September 26 patches also including some huge changes to the game.

Naturally, the devs are reworking the game constantly in the lead up to Deadlock leaving Alpha.

As such, here is everything you need to know about the Deadlock October 24 patch notes.

Full October 24 Deadlock patch notes

6 new heroes arrive to Deadlock

Valve Six new heroes have been added to Deadlock

One of the biggest aspects to this new Deadlock update is the introduction of six new heroes.

Holliday

Calico

Wrecker

Fathom

Viper

Magician

Currently, these new heroes are only accessible via Hero Labs, which serves as a brand new matchmaking mode for Deadlock and a place for gamers to test out new characters.

It’s important to note that these new heroes are subject to change, with their names even being a temporary title at this time. In addition, all six of these heroes abilities, effects and designs may change in the coming weeks.

Hero Labs matchmaking mode added

As mentioned above, Hero Labs is the place where our six new characters can be accessed and used. As such, here’s a quick breakdown of the Hero Labs and how it works:

Hero Labs is designed for new heroes who are still in a very early cycle of their development.

Heroes in this mode will often be removed, re-added, changed, reworked and more.

This mode will have limited testing hours for now while we gauge activity, in order to ensure faster queue times.

You must have at least 50 games played to be able to queue here.

If you don’t get a new hero selected (since there are less new heroes than there are players) you will be considered higher priority for subsequent matches to get a new hero from your roster selection.

Hero changes

Abrams

Melee attack rate reduced by 15% (time between attacks)

Gun falloff damage starts at 20m instead of 22m

Fixed some cases where Shoulder Charge would do a 180/360 on spell cast

Fixed Shoulder Charge sliding against wall surfaces incorrectly

Fixed Seismic Impact sometimes getting stuck on objects

Bebop

Bullet damage growth increased from 0.29 to 0.33

No longer gains 1% Bullet Resist per boon

Now gains 1% Spirit Resist per boon

Sticky Bomb now loses 20% of your stacks on death (rounds up)

Hook now returns troopers 75% faster than normal

Grey Talon

Base regen increased from 2 to 2.5

Gun spirit scaling increased from 0.1 to 0.13

Movespeed now scales with Spirit Power again

Rain of Arrows strafe speed with stamina increased by 30%

Infernus

Afterburn T1 reduced from 30% to 25%

Ivy

Base bullet damage increased from 4.5 to 5

Bullet damage growth reduced from 0.39 to 0.36

Air Drop slow reduced from 35% to 30%

Kelvin

Arctic Beam slow reduced from 50% to 40%

Frost Grenade T2 heal reduced from 145 to 125

Fixed Frozen Shelter not freezing weakened patron

Lady Geist

Malice slow reduced from 20% to 15%

Malice debuff duration reduced from 13s to 9s

Malice Damage Amp reduced from 15% to 8%

Malice T2 now also increases damage amp by 7%

Malice no longer causes you to un-zoom on cast

McGinnis

Gun spin decay rate improved from 0.65 to 0.25

Mini Turrets cooldown reduced from 24s to 18s

Mini Turrets spirit resist increased from 60% to 80%

Spectral Wall slow reduced from 25% to 20%

Spectral Wall T1 damage amp reduced from 25% to 15%

Heavy Barrage minimum range increased from 6m to 7m

Heavy Barrage cooldown increased from 106s to 140s

Heavy Barrage T2 cooldown improved from -47s to -50s

Heavy Barrage T1 slow reduced from 35% to 30%

Mirage

Fire Scarabs T3 max health steal increased from +70 to +80

Djinn’s Mark T3 cooldown between multipliers improved from -0.5s to -0.75s

Traveler Fire Rate increased from 20% to 30%

Traveler T2 cooldown reduction improved from -30s to -40s

Traveler T3 now grants Unstoppable for 3s on arrival

Mo & Krill

Now has 20% Headshot Crit reduction

Burrow bullet and spirit resist now persist while spinning out of the burrow

Paradox

Pulse Grenade pulses are now expressed as a duration rather than a fixed pulse count (works with Duration Extender)

Pulse Grenade T1 changed from +1 Pulse to +0.8s Duration

Pulse Grenade T2 improved from -7.5s to -8s

Kinetic Carbine T2 improved from -9.5s Cooldown to -10s

Kinetic Carbine shots cannot miss due to evasion

Kinetic Carbine can now pierce breakables

Kinetic Carbine now does 15% more damage on a headshot

Kinetic Carbine sound level reduced a little bit

Seven

Lightning Ball cooldown increased from 23s to 26s

Lightning Ball radius reduced from 4m to 3.5m

Lightning Ball T2 slow reduced from 40% to 35%

Movespeed reduced from 7.3 to 7.1

Storm Cloud expand time reduced from 3s to 2s

Storm Cloud range increased from 25m to 30m

Shiv

Base speed reduced from 7.3 to 7.0

Serrated Knives collision radius reduced by 20%

Bloodletting cooldown increased from 21s to 50s

Bloodletting T2 cd increased from -4.75s to -25s (final cd changed from 16.25s to 25s)

Bloodletting duration increased from 10s to 13s

Bloodletting Incoming Damage Deferred reduced from 30% to 22%

Bloodletting T1 changed to +8% Incoming Damage Deferred (was +5s duration)

Killing Blow range reduced from 20m to 13m

Killing Blow Rage buildup per heavy melee reduced from 3.5 to 2.75

Killing Blow Rage buffer duration reduced from 10s to 9s

Killing Blow Rage buildup vs creeps reduced by 50%

Vindicta

Gun cycle time improved from 0.26s to 0.22s

Bullet damage growth per boon increased from 0.55 to 0.65

Fire rate now scales with Spirit Power (0.14)

Assassinate no longer splits to allies

Flight duration increased from 8s to 12s

Flight T2 duration increased from +6s to +8s

Assassinate bullet radius increased from 3″ to 4″

Assassinate scope is now automatically canceled when Paradoxical Swap hits you

Assassinate scope zoom level can now be cycled with right click. Use Ability key to unselect.

Viscous

Bullet damage reduced from 12 to 11

Bullet damage growth per boon increased from 0.86 to 0.9 (total from 24.04 to 23.6)

The Cube T2 moved to T3

The Cube T2 is now +35 HP regen

Splatter T2 reduced from +60 Damage to +50

Goo Ball Spirit Resist reduced from 70% to 60%

Warden

Alchemical Flask slow duration reduced from 6s to 3s

Alchemical Flask weapon damage duration increased from 6s to 7s

Binding Word escape time reduced from 2.9s to 2.8s

Binding Word escape range increased from 18.5m to 19m

Last Stand T3 now also grants you unstoppable during the 2s channel

Wraith

Card Trick base damage reduced from 80 to 70

Card Trick cooldown increased from 0.5s to 0.65s

Telekinesis cooldown increased from 95s to 100s

Telekinesis T1 cooldown improved from -28s to -30s

Yamato

Fixed being able to cast an ability while casting Flying Strike

Fixed Crimson Slash following in the direction of dash instead of cross hair

Shadow Transformation T1 changed to +20% Fire Rate

Shadow Transformation Cooldown reduced from 106s to 90s

Item changes

Weapon items

Restorative Shot:

Weapon Damage reduced from 7% to 6%

Cooldown increased from 5.5s to 6s

Rapid Rounds:

Fire Rate increased from 9% to 10%

Monster Rounds:

Resist vs NPCs reduced from 30% to 25%

High-Velocity Mag:

Bullet Velocity reduced from 25% to 20%

Bullet Shield Health increased from 50 to 65

Weapon damage increased from 12% to 13%

Melee Charge:

Weapon Damage reduced from 15% to 12%

Health reduced from 100 to 75

Long Range:

No longer grants +25% Ammo

Now has -20% Reload Time

Active Reload:

No longer grants -20% Reload Time

Now grants +18% Ammo

Mystic Shot:

Proc cannot miss due to evasion

Cooldown increased from 5.25 to 5.75

Burst Fire:

Now grants +20% Slow Resistance

Sharpshooter:

No longer grants +20% Ammo

Now has -20% Reload Time

Tesla Bullets:

Proc cooldown can now be reduced by cooldown reduction

Titanic Magazine:

Now grants +12% Spirit Resist

No longer grants +18% Bullet Resist

Now grants +25% Melee Damage Resistance

Lucky Shot:

Proc now pierces evasion

Vampiric Burst:

Health increased from 150 to 175

Vitality items

Extra Regen:

No longer grants +25 Health

Bonus Health increased from +25 to +35

Now upgrades into Fortitude

Enduring Speed:

Slow Resist reduced from 35% to 30%

Reactive Barrier:

Ammo increased from 15% to 20%

Majestic Leap:

Cooldown increased from 26s to 45s

Getting shot while in the air disables the drop-down ability

Rescue Beam:

Pull speed reduced by 20%

Sprint reduced from +2 to +1

Fortitude:

Now upgrades from Extra Health

Health increased from 325 to 365

Restore delay reduced from 11s to 10s

Weapon Damage increased from 25% to 27%

Veil Walker:

Bullet Shield increased from 200 to 250

Spirit Shield increased from 200 to 250

Superior Stamina:

Spirit Power increased from 8 to 12

Soul Rebirth:

No longer grants +15% Cooldown Reduction

Cooldown increased from 212s to 240s

Siphon Bullets:

Max HP Steal Per Bullet increased from 50 to 55

Leech:

Now has 12% Cooldown Reduction

No longer grants Spirit Power

Phantom Strike:

No longer grants 15% Bullet Resist

Now grants +15% Spirit Resist

Unstoppable:

No longer grants +15% Spirit Resist

Now grants +15% Bullet Resist

No longer grants 1 Move Speed

Colossus:

Slow reduced from 35% to 30%

Slow radius reduced from 14m to 12m

Spirit Items

Mystic Reach:

Ability Range reduced from 18% to 15%

Bullet Resist increased from 6% to 7%

Duration increased from 30s to 35s

Slowing Hex:

Slow reduced from 25% to 20%

Improved Cooldown:

Now grants +75 Spirit Shield

Withering Whip:

Projectile speed increased by 30%

Cold Front now does double damage to NPC units

Duration Extender

Ability Duration reduced from 16% to 14%

Now grants +8% Weapon Damage

Bullet Resist Shredder:

No longer grants +5% Bullet Resist

Now grants +15% Melee damage resistance

Surge of Power:

When the passive procs, you no longer get slowed when shooting (similar to Fleetfoot)

Movespeed reduced from +3 to +2

Improved Reach:

Non-Imbued Ability Range increased from 25% to 26%

Bullet Resist increased from 12% to 13%

Mystic Slow:

Slow reduced from 30% to 25%

Health bonus increased from 100 to 140

Improved Burst:

Max HP Damage increased from 7% to 9%

Threshold damage increased from 125 to 200

Superior Cooldown:

Spirit Shield increased from 100 to 150

Non-Imbued duration increased from 26% to 27%

Superior Duration:

Imbued duration increased from 32% to 33%

Ethereal Shift:

Active no longer grants 14 spirit power or reloads

Active now grants +3 Movespeed for 5 seconds after returning

Active now grants +40% Spirit Resist for 5 seconds after returning

Now grants +6 Spirit Power

Improved Spirit:

Spirit Power increased from 28 to 30

Boundless Spirit:

Spirit Power increased from 60 to 65

Weapon Power increased from 25% to 30%

Escalating Exposure:

Spirit Amp Per Stack reduced from 5% to 4%

Mystic Reverb:

Slow now only affects the primary target

Spirit Lifesteal, Spirit Resist, and Ability Range reduced from 15% to 14%

Gameplay and map changes

Valve Gameplay visibility has been given a big boost