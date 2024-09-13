Deadlock September 12 patch notes: Massive Kelvin nerfs, map changes, 24/7 playtest & more

Deadlock receives substantial patches regularly considering it’s in Alpha, and this patch is no different. From a whole host of sweeping changes to the map and in-game menus to dozens of item changes, there’s a lot to take in.

Additionally, Valve have officially announced that they’ve moving matchmaking queues to be 24/7 rather than saddling them with restricted timings. Now, players from any region can play Deadlock whenever they want. This marks a huge milestone in the game and hopefully means it’s closer to a public release.

As for this patch, 6300 soul items are getting a general price reduction, Kelvin’s getting some huge nerfs, there’s an entirely new minimap in the game, and a whole lot more. It’s not quite as big as the August 29 update, but it’s close.

And, though we’re not getting a new hero this time around, you can check out our tier list to see where everyone ranks. Bear in mind the balance adjustments on this list are bound to shake things up on the list a little.

Here are the full patch notes for Deadlock’s September 12 update:

Full Deadlock September 12 patch notes

Heroes

Abrams

Fixed Seismic Impact getting stuck on ceilings like in the mid boss room

Shoulder Charge turn rate reduced a bit

Infernal Resilience reduced from 17% to 16%

Shoulder Charge stun time reduced from 1s to 0.85s

Bebop

Uppercut no longer roots your hero during cast time

Can now keep firing if he jumps and his laser is already warmed up

Reverted recent change to make hook have an alternate cast mode to pierce through allies/enemies

Hook range reduced from 35m to 30m

Hyper Beam now does splash damage around a 5m area the beam connects to on the ground (can be used to fish heroes out of cover in some areas)

Dynamo

Rejuvenating Aurora no longer gets canceled when stamina is used

Rejuvenating Aurora T3 reduced from 4% to 3.8%

Kinetic Pulse T1 reduced from 40% slow to 35%

Quantum Entanglement cooldown increased from 11s to 12s

Grey Talon

Fixed issues with Charged Shot hitting targets behind walls

Fixed Guided Owl doing damage through buildings

Rain of Arrows Weapon Damage reduced from +7 to +4

Rain of Arrows T2 Weapon Damage reduced from +7 to +5

Bullet damage growth per boon increased from +1.46 to +1.8

Guided Owl cooldown increased from 110s to 120s

Haze

Fixed issues with Sleep Dagger hitting targets behind walls

Infernus

Base health reduced from 625 to 600

Flame Dash slow resistance increased from 30% to 50%

Ivy

Fixed some control issues when flying near a wall

Air Drop silence and slow debuff duration reduced from 4.5s to 4s

Kelvin

Arctic Beam fire rate slow reduced from 80% to 40%

Arctic Beam movement slow reduced from 80% to 70%

Objectives and Rejuvenator are now frozen and invulnerable when under frozen shelter

Ice Path and Arctic Beam can now also be cancelled by hitting the ability key again

Lady Geist

Essence Bomb T3 damage increased from 22% to 26%

Essence Bomb spirit scaling increased from 1.05 to 1.15

Fixed a recent bug with Malice that caused multiple blood shards to be absorbed by 1 hero rather than pass through and hit others (it didn’t stack that way in any case)

Self Damage no longer consumes shields (general change)

Lash

Ground Slam now allows you to turn during the descent

Bullet growth from 1.15 to 0.9

Ground Strike Damage spirit scaling increased from 0.78 to 0.85

Ground Strike Damage Per Meter Spirit scaling increased from 0.045 to 0.05

McGinnis

Medicinal Spectre radius reduced from 6m to 5m

Medicinal Spectre radius now grows with Spirit Power (0.07)

Can no longer wall jump from Spectral Wall

Spectral Wall min range reduced from 7m to 6m

Spectral Wall duration reduced from 6s to 5s

Heavy Barrage spirit scaling increased from 0.3 to 0.35

Heavy Barrage min range reduced from 7m to 6m

Mini Turrets bullet travel speed increased

Mo & Krill

Camera zooms out a little bit more when un-burrowing

Can cast Scorn while using Combo

Combo T2 reduced from +1s to +0.75s

Paradox

Fixed issues with Paradoxical Swap hitting targets behind walls

Pocket

Barrage amp per stack reduced from 7% to 6%

Bararge slow reduced from 40% to 30%

Added a brief lockout period on Flying Cloak to prevent accidental double clicks

Seven

Base bullet resist reduced from 8% to 0%

Bullet resist no longer scales with Boons

Headshot reduction increased from 25% to 35%

Storm Cloud damage reduced from 124 to 110

Storm Cloud max radius reduced from 30m to 25m

Storm Cloud cooldown reduced from 180s to 140s

Storm Cloud audio is now a little clearer when it’s cast

Shiv

Fixed issues with Serrated Knives hitting targets behind walls

Slice and Dice damage reduced from 125 to 105

Bloodletting Deferred Damage Cleared reduced from 50% to 40%

Killing Blow Bonus Damage from Full Rage reduced from +25% to +20%

Killing Blow T2 now also increases Rage Amp by +5%

Vindicta

Base bullet damage reduced from 14 to 13

Stake T1 duration reduced from +0.75s to +0.5s

Assassinate bonus gold is now shared with assisters

Crow Familiar now reduces bullet armor by 6%

Crow Familiar impact damage reduced from 50 to 40

Crow Familiar impact damage spirit scaling reduced from 1 to 0.8

Crow Familiar spirit power duration scaling reduced from 0.04 to 0.03

You can now use stamina while flying to get an impulse in the facing direction

Space bar no longer exists while flying, you have to press the key again

Assassinate now does 20% more damage when getting a headshot

Assassinate scope ends when you are stunned

Viscous

Puddle Punch now correctly knocks people in The Cube up in the air

Improved various issues with the camera

Puddle punch now telegraphs an effect before it forms

Base bullet damage reduced from 14 to 13

Splatter damage reduced from 110 to 100

Goo Ball turn rate improved a bit

Goo Ball stun frequency cooldown improved from 1.5s to 1.25s

Fixed Puddle Punch piercing Unstoppable

Warden

Bullet growth reduced from 1.31 to 1.2

Alchemical Flask debuff duration reduced from 7s to 6s

Alchemical Flask radius reduced from 7m to 6.5m

You gain 50% bullet resistance during the 2s ult channel

Wraith

Card Trick damage reduced from 100 to 80

Card Trick spirit scaling increased from 1.2 to 1.5

Card Trick card projectiles spawn above the reticle rather than on the left side

Yamato

Ammo now scales with Spirit Power (0.15)

Power Slash damage reduced from 170 to 160

Grapple post cast duration reduced from 0.5 to 0.2

Alt fire now fixed to work with conditional damage sources (point blank, pristine emblem, etc)

Shadow Transformation bullet and spirit resistance reduced from 55% to 40%

Can now interrupt Power Slash with parry

Items

Weapon Items

500 Souls:

Headshot Booster: Bonus damage reduced from 45 to 40

High-Velocity Mag: Weapon Damage reduced from 14% to 12%

Restorative Shot: Healing from heroes increased from 35 to 40

Restorative Shot: Healing from troopers increased from 10 to 15

Hollow Point Round: Conditional Weapon Damage increased from 20% to 22%

Rapid Rounds: Fire Rate reduced from 12% to 9%

Rapid Rounds: No longer provides -50 Max Health

1250 Souls:

Active Reload: Lifesteal reduced from 22% to 20%

Mystic Shot: Spirit damage now considers bullet falloff

Mystic Shot: Cooldown reduced from 6s to 5s

Berserker: Bullet Resist reduced from 8% to 7%

Long Range: Bullet Shield increased from +90 to +140

Melee Charge: Charge distance bonus is moved to innate section

Melee Charge: Passive now has a 8s cooldown

Melee Charge: When passive triggers, you deal bonus +20% Melee Damage

Melee Charge: Now gives a UI indication when reload procs

Soul Shredder Bullets: Weapon Damage increased from 6% to 7%

Fleetfoot: Active move speed reduced from 4 to 3

Fleetfoot: Cooldown reduced from 22s to 18s

Fleetfoot: Health increased from +75 to +90

3000 Souls:

Warpstone: Range reduced from 13m to 11m

Heroic Aura: Active movement speed bonus reduced from 3 to 2

Burst Fire: Now provides +70 Health

Sharpshooter: Bullet Health increased from +175 to +200

Hunter’s Aura: Bullet Resist reduction reduced from -10% to -9%

Titanic Magazine: Bullet Resist increased from 15% to 18%

Alchemical Fire: Spirit Power increased from +7 to +11

6200 Souls:

Crippling Headshot: Debuff duration reduced from 5s to 4s

Lucky Shot: Bonus Damage increased from 80% to 90%

Glass Cannon: Max stacks increased from 5 to 7

Silencer: Damage increased from 15% to 20%

Frenzy: Linger duration increased from 4s to 6s

Vitality Items

500 Souls:

Healing Rite: Now grants +3 Spirit Power

Enduring Spirit: Spirit Lifesteal increased from 8% to 10%

Melee Lifesteal: Melee damage reduced from 15% to 13%

1250 Souls:

Health Nova: Now requires Healing Rite

Health Nova: Now grants +4 Spirit Power

Health Nova: Range reduced from 18m to 15m

Divine Barrier: Bullet Shield shield reduced from 300 to 260

Divine Barrier: Spirit Shield shield reduced from 300 to 260

3000 Souls:

Rescue Beam: Heal reduced from 30% to 26%

Rescue Beam: Cast range reduced from 45m to 36m

Rescue Beam: No longer requires Healing Rite

Fortitude: Lane troopers do not reset the passive regen timer

Lifestrike: Melee damage reduced from 40% to 35%

Majestic Leap: Cooldown reduced from 24s to 22s

Metal Skin: Cooldown reduced from 22s to 20s

6200 Souls:

Inhibitor: Fixed damage reduction on bullets not being reduced by a percentage properly

Colossus: Radius increased from 10m to 12m

Colossus: Cooldown reduced from 45s to 35s

Phantom Strike: Damage reduced from 150 to 75

Phantom Strike: Spirit Power scaling reduced from 2 to 1

Soul Rebirth: No longer grants 20% Weapon Damage

Soul Rebirth: Cooldown Reduction reduced from 18% to 15%

Unstoppable: Fixed not preventing Disarm properly

Spirit Items

500 Souls:

Spirit Strike: Melee damage reduced from 15% to 12%

Spirit Strike: Debuff duration reduced from 13s to 11s

Spirit Strike: Spirit Shield reduced from 100 to 80

Spirit Strike: Regen reduced from 1 to 0.8

Mystic Reach: Spirit Resist increased from 5% to 6%

Mystic Reach: Ability Range increased from 15% to 16%

Extra Spirit: Spirit increased from 8 to 9

Ammo Scavenger: Neutral kills now count as a soul capture

Ammo Scavenger: Buff duration increased from 35s to 40s

1250 Souls:

Withering Whip: Fire Rate slow increased from 30% to 40%

Slowing Hex: Projectile speed increased by 20%

Quicksilver Reload: Damage increased from 50 to 65

3000 Souls:

Surge of Power: Imbued ability now grants +10% Fire Rate when used (same 6s duration as the movespeed buff)

Rapid Recharge: Now gains +12% Weapon Damage (T1 Extra Charge gives +6%)

Improved Burst: Damage reduced from 10% of Max HP to 9%

Improved Reach: Spirit Power increased from +6 to +8

Torment Pulse: Health increased from +125 to +140

Silence Glyph: Spirit Shield reduced from +200 to +150

6200 Souls:

Echo Shard: Spirit Power increased from +8 to +12

Map Changes

Inner Lane Changes:

Added connections from the Shop to the front of the Department Store and the New York Oracle buildings

Added veil in the opening at the front looking out toward the opposing side

Added a cover barrier in front of the opening with the veil

Moved the catwalk stair in front of the Department Store and New York Oracle closer to the Mid

Base Changes:

Angled the walkway connection from the outer lane exits to the inner lane exits

Added an overhang below the Patron position

Added two juke closets facing the Patron

Rope Changes:

Removed the exterior ropes from the Garage and Nightclub

Replaced interior stairwells with ropes inside the Garage and the Nightclub that give access to the 2nd floor and roof

Rooftop Changes:

Raised Apothecary and Imports rooftops to match heights of the Record Store and the Comedy Club

Removed rooftop details from roofs that are not safe

Added rooftop details to new valid rooftops

General Changes/Misc

Added New Minimap:

Updated base asset and added new unique Hero Icons

Neutral Camps are now represented by a highlight glow on the buildings they are located within​

The Orange Lane (Orchard) is now the Green Lane (Greenwich)​

Added Behavior System:

Players can temporarily lose access to certain capabilities in the game. The controls include Matchmaking, Voice Chat, Text Chat, Pausing, and Reporting. The system for tracking is active now, however we will wait on most penalties for a few days as we review the results

There is now a low priority queue. The primary way to enter this is through abandoning games, but it can include other behavior. You must complete the required amount of games (escalates based on low priority frequency) to be able to return to using matchmaking normally.

Regularly misreporting players will result in you losing the reporting function and may in some cases cause you to go into low priority as well.

Queue/Match Abandonment Changes:

New players that are queued solo will only match with other new players until they get 4 wins

The lane allocation of 1-1-2-2- and 2-2-1-1 will no longer be a possible setup

A 6 player party will no longer match against solo players. This may result in longer queue times for 6 stacks.

5 player party size is no longer allowed This change was reverted almost immediately after the patch went live

AFK players will be automatically kicked out after a few minutes

Abandon Match dialog is now more clear about consequences of leaving

Abandon Match now has a time delay before you can click it to help protect against some accidental cases

UI/UX Changes & General Clarity Adjustments:

Added hero-specific custom hotkeys

Bounce Pad visuals have been replaced with a wind fan (no mechanic changes). The effects also indicate the travel path.

Added little spirit frog legs to the Soul Urn

Orange zipline now is now green

Space Bar no longer cancels abilities. Abilities can be pressed again to cancel the ones that have a cancel state.

The Alternate Cast modes “Modifier Button” and “Alternate Cast Button” have had their behaviors merged

Added UI button hints when using “Alternate Cast Button” in some extra cases

Added a slider for Double Tap Alternate Cast timing

Added a slider for Press and Hold Alternate Cast required time

Sand Box orb practice area now displays the time in milliseconds that you hit the orb after spawning

Changes to Scoreboard and Extra Info screens:

Scoreboard (TAB):​ Enables cursor mode​ Displays Scoreboard​ Displays Damage Summary​ Allows minimap ping and draw​



Extra Info (ALT): No longer enables cursor mode​ Quick-upgrade Abilities (ie. ALT+1) each of these can be individually remapped​ Can now more easily map ALT as an Alternate Cast button​ Displays extra information on HUD (ie. Zipline Speed Boost Cooldown) – we plan to expand upon this in future updates​



Client performance improvements:

Game now automatically starts preloading the map once the client is launched, to help reduce load time for most users

General Gameplay Changes:

Orbs now favor the claimer rather than the denier when both impact within a very narrow window of each other

Flex Slot moved from “First Walker” to “Two Walkers”

All ability and item cooldowns increased by 6% globally

Max respawn time now happens at 35 minutes rather than 40 minutes

T4 Items Cost reduced from 6300 to 6200

Shield regeneration time reduced from 60s to 50s

Wall Jump activation has been made more lenient

Wall Jump launch angle can now be steered a bit more

Jump shooting lockout period reduced from 0.25s to 0.15s

Souls from bosses now appear much more spread out

Rope climbing speed increased from 13 to 14

Taking non-dot damage while on a rope slows you by 30%

Improved Heavy melee hit registration

Mid Boss warning now happens at 60% instead of 50%

Walker beam max range (the sticky portion after being acquired) reduced by 20% (50m to 40m)

Successful Parry CD reduced from 0.5s to 0.25s

Fixed Alt Fires not working with conditional bonuses (like Close Range)

Melee trooper hitbox improved

Fixed Medic Troopers sometimes using their heal on Guardian boss

Fixed multiple heroes getting the power-up bonus by standing on top of it before spawns

Fixed your gun reloading down to a smaller magazine when reloading with higher ammo than your max

Miscellaneous Changes and Bugfixes: