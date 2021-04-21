Blizzard devs tease big Overwatch 2 news & live game features coming soon - Dexerto

Overwatch players can expect some huge news about Overwatch 2 – and even live game features – according to the new Game Director Aaron Keller.

Former Overwatch Game Director Jeff Kaplan’s resignation from Blizzard on April 20 shocked the community, but a piece of information about what’s to come with the game was hidden within the announcement.

On the official Overwatch website, both Keller and Kaplan posted open letters to the community – and while Kaplan’s received much attention, the former included some interesting tidbits about the future of Overwatch 2.

Keller’s letter began by praising Jeff Kaplan as a mentor and friend before turning its attention to the upcoming sequel.

“Development is continuing at a good pace,” Keller wrote. “We have an exceptional vision we’re executing on, the reaction from many of you to the updates we shared at BlizzConline thrilled us, and we have exciting reveals planned for this year and beyond as we ramp to launch.”

The fact that fans will be getting more information and reveals throughout the year is huge news. It’s unclear exactly what those reveals will entail, but considering the only Overwatch 2 hero confirmed so far is Sojourn, another character is a likely bet.

“We’ll be sharing more frequent updates about Overwatch 2 progress and new features in the live game with you all very soon,” he added.

It’s unclear how soon “very soon” will be, but it’s important to note that the next Overwatch event is the Anniversary – and that could be a prime time to unveil heroes, modes or even an Overwatch 2 beta.

Of course, “new features” could really be anything, but like with the Priority Pass system, it’s possible this is a quality of life improvement designed for Overwatch 2 that the devs implemented for the base game.

It will be very interesting to see what these new features end up being. Could a map veto system finally be within our grasp? We’ll have to wait and see what the future holds.