Though Aaron Keller’s full Director’s Take on whether 6v6 will return in Overwatch 2 isn’t out yet, his comments on the subject leading up to the full verdict haven’t left players encouraged.

With Overwatch 2 Season 11’s mid-season update proving controversial with players, the conversation around 6v6 is more needed than ever.

Every single tank was buffed in the July 9 patch, bringing the game further and further away from balancing in a way that’d enable two tanks per team. Additionally, the OW2 had to hotfix in more balance changes just three days later to pare back the strength of some problematic heroes.

Despite this, some players have regarded this patch as the “worst” in Overwatch 2’s history. However, Aaron Keller followed that patch up with not only the July 12 hotfix but a promise to address 6v6.

Overwatch 2 Overwatch 2 players hoping for 6v6 to return with 2 tanks fear they’ll be left out to dry.

And, while the 6v6 Director’s Take from Aaron Keller isn’t out just yet, his update on the process of writing it isn’t encouraging for those who want 6v6 to come back.

Keller claimed his article on the topic would be “pretty long”. It’s going to take days worth of writing to finish and will require a week to localize for all Overwatch 2 regions according to him.

However, that update isn’t what has players worried. Rather, Keller’s worries that his words on the topic will divide the community further have players scared for what’s to come.

“Not going to lie. I’m apprehensive this is going to cause people to go after each other, even more, over their preferred version of the game,” Keller claimed. “Open-minded dialogue over dogma.”

Though the fate of 6v6 isn’t sealed just yet, players aren’t thrilled about the fact that he sees so much backlash and infighting amongst the community coming from his take on the topic.

This has already taken root even with just his vague hint at what’ll be in store for his take on 6v6, with one Overwatch 2 player saying “My heart dropped to my stomach” in response to Keller’s foreboding tweet.

“This is gonna [be] one long *** director’s take, all for it to be summarized as ‘yeah… nah,'” said one Redditor.

Overwatch 2 Mauga is a tank built from the ground-up for OW2’s 5v5. Adapting him into the 6v6 would be a tall order.

“Yeah, it’s 95% likely just going to be ‘We understand a good chunk of the community wants 6v6 back, but due to x, y and z, we are not bringing it back. Sorry for the disappointment,'” another claimed. “It sucks as someone who misses 6v6, but it’s just the reality we have to face.”

There are also those who would like 6v6 to come back as an alternate game mode alongside the 5v5 offering, but Aaron’s fears about the player base being divided by his verdict haven’t left those players encouraged.

The final nail won’t be in the coffin of 6v6 until Keller confirms it, but his update has given players who want the old-school Overwatch experience back reason for despair.